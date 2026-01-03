Martha Stewart's Easy Tip On How To Get Next-Level Chewiness In Brownies

To make Martha Stewart's ultra-chewy brownies, you need to ensure the quality of the ingredients, or you might not achieve the consistency, taste, and texture her recipe is known for. If you're wondering what the best type of butter to use for this recipe, Martha Stewart swears by a certain brand of unsalted butter from Vermont as her favorite to use in the kitchen. So if there's a way for you to obtain a bar or two for this recipe, that will ensure your brownies end up tasting like Stewart's.

Normally, any kind of all-purpose flour can be used to make brownies. Stewart herself uses unbleached all-purpose flour for this recipe. But if you want your brownies fudgier, you can try using cake or pastry flour. If you want them chewier, use bread flour. As for the chocolate, Stewart recommends only using the best-quality unsweetened chocolate you can find, so there's no going around it. However, should you want to elevate the recipe further, we suggest swapping half of the unsweetened chocolate for dark chocolate to give the brownies a richer and more layered flavor.

It's also worth noting that Stewart likes to use light brown sugar instead of granulated sugar when making her brownies. The former brings in a taste of molasses, which deepens the flavor and gives the dessert a subtle caramel-like undertone. It also adds moisture to the brownies, so they stay chewy even after they come out of the oven.