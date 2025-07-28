The Dessert Martha Stewart Allegedly Made In Her Prison Microwave

About a decade after Martha Stewart did her short stint in a federal prison, I, too, spent time behind bars — as an employee, not an inmate. Most days, I'd eat alongside the inmates in the prison canteen, and while I'll admit it wasn't Michelin star-worthy fare – prisons, in general, need better food – I didn't turn up my nose at it since "free" is the best sauce. As for what Martha Stewart thought about prison food, on the other hand, it seems she did nothing but sneer at what was offered to her. Still, no matter how much she hated it, she may have been willing to smuggle some of it out of the cafeteria to use for her own cooking projects, including the ingredients to make a baked apple.

A baked apple seems like a simple thing for someone of Stewart's culinary pedigree, but cooking in prison housing units is generally frowned upon. She wouldn't have been able to whip up a batch of her fluffy blueberry pancakes with carbonated water, nor would the commissary have sold the Żubrówka vodka she uses for her signature Martha-tinis (or any booze, for that matter, unless one of her fellow inmates brewed a sneaky batch of pruno). Just to cut the apple, she would probably have had to use a flattened can lid as a contraband knife. (That's what my inmates used to do, although I took care not to see any evidence.) With all of the effort required, it's no wonder Stewart only had the energy to top the apple with cinnamon and caramel and zap it in the microwave. Still, it's the thought that counts, and Meg Phipps — the inmate she gifted it to — remembers it fondly to this day.