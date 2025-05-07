These Are The Superior Potatoes For A Creamy Potato Salad

Spring has sprung, and with the warm weather comes that most glorious of cold cookout staples, the potato salad. While there are all sorts of different ways you can prepare a potato salad — you can even serve it warm, like German potato salad – it's impossible to resist something so smooth and delicious. But what potatoes should you use for this creamy concoction? We asked a couple of chefs for their advice and they told us that all-purpose potatoes, like Yukon Gold, will give you the creamiest results. (If you want it extra-creamy, you can always swap mayo for soft-boiled eggs in potato salad.)

First, it's important to know the differences between the different kinds of potatoes. David Kirschner, founder of the private dining company dineDK, broke it down for us. Waxy potatoes include varieties such as "new potatoes, fingerlings, red bliss, and marble potatoes," he explained. "Starchy potatoes, also known as russet potatoes, are your Idaho potatoes and baking potatoes." Starchy potatoes, Kirschner warned, aren't ideal for potato salad, because you "run the risk of turning it into the texture of a mashed potato after mixing." He prefers waxy and all-purpose potatoes for potato salad, because "the starches will lend themselves to that creamy texture, but you still maintain the integrity of the potato itself, even under heavy mixing."

Megan McCarthy, founder of Healthy Eating 101 and Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, concurs with Kirschner, specifically singling out Yukon Golds if you're after a creamy potato salad. "They strike the best balance between holding their shape and offering natural creaminess without falling apart," she told us.