This Beloved Boxed Cake Mix Is At Dollar Tree For $1.50

Let's face it: Items at dollar stores are cheap. But we also have to face the reality that they're no longer an actual dollar. That doesn't mean there still aren't screaming deals to be found at stores like Dollar Tree, such as Thanksgiving dishes and ingredients or even basic kitchen supplies. One kitchen staple we found that's not too far from a dollar is something plenty of people keep in their pantry for an easy treat – Pillsbury Traditional Yellow Cake mix, which costs an attractive $1.50

This is your standard and convenient Pillsbury yellow cake kit (not to be confused with Pillsbury's Moist Supreme product line), and for that price, you might as well pick up a few. For reference, similar yellow cake mixes in the Chicago area can cost roughly between $2 to $2.50; that puts this version at a significantly lower price than some supermarkets. To be fair, you may see better prices on products like this during sale periods, but considering that $1.50 is a sweet spot for a non-sale price, this is a good pickup, especially if you have unexpected company coming over that you'd like to treat.