Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into The Perfect Crunchy Streusel With Just 2 Ingredients

Just when I thought boxed cake mix couldn't transform into anything more convenient and delicious than two-ingredient cobbler or store-bought cake mix cookies, it proved that it could also become a crunchy streusel topping. With only a few tablespoons of butter needed, you might start adding it to everything.

For every 1 cup of mix — a typical boxed cake mix contains approximately 3 ⅓ cups — thoroughly combine 2 to 3 tablespoons of melted butter until a loose crumble forms with small, dough-like clumps. This streusel topping can be added to almost anything before baking. It can elevate the flavor and texture of quick breads, muffins, and coffee cake; speed up fruit crisps and pies; or transform your Costco apple pie into a new treat.

If you're baking something immediately with this easy streusel topping, sprinkle it over the prepared batter or filling and bake at the temperature the original recipe provides, though the bake time may need to be extended by a few minutes. To ensure both the batter and streusel are fully cooked, use a toothpick to check for a dry batter consistency and visually check that the streusel is slightly crisp and golden brown.

Alternatively, you can bake the streusel all at once and use it later as a topping for cold items like ice cream, yogurt, or whipped cream. For this method, spread the streusel mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for about 15 minutes or so at 300 degrees Fahrenheit.