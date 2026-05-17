Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into The Perfect Crunchy Streusel With Just 2 Ingredients
Just when I thought boxed cake mix couldn't transform into anything more convenient and delicious than two-ingredient cobbler or store-bought cake mix cookies, it proved that it could also become a crunchy streusel topping. With only a few tablespoons of butter needed, you might start adding it to everything.
For every 1 cup of mix — a typical boxed cake mix contains approximately 3 ⅓ cups — thoroughly combine 2 to 3 tablespoons of melted butter until a loose crumble forms with small, dough-like clumps. This streusel topping can be added to almost anything before baking. It can elevate the flavor and texture of quick breads, muffins, and coffee cake; speed up fruit crisps and pies; or transform your Costco apple pie into a new treat.
If you're baking something immediately with this easy streusel topping, sprinkle it over the prepared batter or filling and bake at the temperature the original recipe provides, though the bake time may need to be extended by a few minutes. To ensure both the batter and streusel are fully cooked, use a toothpick to check for a dry batter consistency and visually check that the streusel is slightly crisp and golden brown.
Alternatively, you can bake the streusel all at once and use it later as a topping for cold items like ice cream, yogurt, or whipped cream. For this method, spread the streusel mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for about 15 minutes or so at 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
Customize cake mix streusel flavors and uses
While making streusel from boxed cake mix is convenient, requiring minimal ingredients and time to prepare, perhaps the coolest part is how customizable it is! There's a boxed cake mix in practically every flavor imaginable that you can now create streusel with. Golden yellow or spice cake mix can create a classic streusel topping that's perfect for baked goods like banana bread, morning glory muffins, or Dutch apple pie. Double chocolate muffins can become triple chocolate muffins with a chocolate cake mix streusel topping, while lemon cake mix pairs especially well with berry muffins or fruit crisps. Confetti cake mix can create a birthday cake-style streusel that's perfect sprinkled over ice cream, while strawberry cake mix can add a unique, fruity twist to Greek yogurt.
If you like oats or nuts in your streusel, like I do, throw those into the mix too. A pinch of cinnamon, espresso powder, or flaky salt can also deepen the flavor and make the streusel taste homemade — or like it came from a bakery. Gluten-free or vegan? This hack works just as well using a gluten-free cake mix or simply swapping vegan butter in a 1-to-1 ratio.
If you bake the streusel in advance, it's best to store leftovers in a freezer-safe bag in the freezer. When you're ready to use it, simply transfer what you need to a dish and thaw it on the counter before topping. Or, if you don't mind the texture of frozen streusel, say hello to your new favorite movie-munching snack!