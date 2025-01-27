The Store-Bought Mix Your Cookies Have Been Needing

The holiday season conjures up memories of roast turkey dinners, glazed hams, pumpkin pie, and a smorgasbord of other seasonal favorites. But I say we call it what it really is: cookie season.

From the moment Halloween ends and people jump right into Christmas festivities, passing over all due respect for Thanksgiving, home bakers start planning the dozens of varieties of cookies they are going to prep for holiday dinners and homemade gifts for their loved ones. Chocolate chip, gingerbread, soft sugar cookies with red and green sprinkles, or one of our holiday favorites, cranberry oatmeal chocolate chunk; there is no shortage of flavors and varieties people come up with every year.

However, buying all that flour, sugar, and eggs really adds up and becomes another major cost during the already expensive holiday season, not to mention the fact that all those bulky ingredients become a real pain to carry home and store in the pantry. Thankfully, there is a hack that gives you everything you need for your cookie-baking endeavors in one convenient package and allows you customize it into any flavor you want. And the secret is in a box of store-bought cake mix.