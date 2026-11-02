The Healthiest Canned Soups At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a lot of us, canned soup is a go-to when we want something that ticks a few specific boxes. It's exceptionally convenient, often cheap, and not difficult to find canned soup that touts some sort of health benefit. However, just because a canned soup may claim a health benefit on the label, that doesn't make it healthy, per se. Canned soup is notoriously high in sodium. It can also get pretty high in fat. The unhealthiest canned soups at the grocery store really pack in the cholesterol and added sugar, too.

That said, it is possible to find healthier options out there. You just might have to look a little bit harder for them, and you might have to make some trade-offs. For example, while some canned chilis might be among the unhealthiest due to their sodium content, some varieties may be a pretty good choice for those who're looking to up their protein and fiber. Likewise, some bisques may be sugary, but others may be relatively low in sodium.

We've pulled some of the best canned soups from the grocery store that will give you a range of health benefits, while also acknowledging that they might not be perfect in every single way (check out our methodology at the end). As always, make your decisions based on your own personal health goals and see which of the below might be an ideal fit for your needs.