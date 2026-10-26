This Beloved Candy Just Made Its Way To The Frozen Aisle And Fans Can't Wait: 'My Dream Ice Pop'

There's going to be a new kid on the block in the frozen dessert aisle before you know it, and it's coming from a familiar brand-name candy. In a recent Instagram post, food blogger markie_devo alerted folks that Nerds will be releasing a Crunch Pop soon, joining the rest of the lineup of frozen candy bar ice cream treats in the supermarket. The cylindrical popsicle features colorful, crunchy Very Berry Nerds coating the outside of a layer of strawberry-flavored frozen dairy dessert (not to be confused with ice cream) which is itself hiding a gummy strawberry center. Fans of the iconic Nerds candy can't wait to get a taste.

Adding Nerds to other desserts is nothing new — Zaxby's recently added Nerds to its milkshakes, and according to the reviewer at The Takeout who tried that mashup, the pairing was a resounding success. Many fans of Nerds who came across markie_devo's Instagram post think this soon-to-be-released treat will likewise be a tempting triumph. "My dream ice pop," one salivating supporter wrote in the comment section. Another enthusiastic fan said, "Omg i need them right now."

There was praise to go around for the latest creation from Nerds, which appears to be a frozen expansion of its Gummy Clusters lineup. Still, some folks thought this would be a bigger hit with certain demographics than others. One person wrote, "My kids are going to be excited about this one!" Another had the same thought, saying, "My 10-year-old self would love to have had these." Others agreed this was a dessert meant for the kiddos, but some weren't even sure children would enjoy the unusual combination of textures.