12 Easy Pumpkin Soup Upgrades That Instantly Triple The Flavor
Autumn is the season of the soup. Once the overcast skies and chilled winds start creeping back in, there's nothing quite like a warm bowl to embrace the new weather patterns. Luckily, there's no shortage of amazing cold weather soup recipes to go around, from lasagna in a bowl to corn chowder and hearty pozole. But of all the soup recipes, one stands out for featuring the most iconic symbol of fall: the pumpkin. In the midst of carving jack-o-lanterns and decorating stoops, be sure to pick out a couple of pumpkins to turn into a creamy, festive-colored dinner.
You can't go wrong with a classic pumpkin soup, especially when it starts with a base of roasted pumpkin to enhance all the flavors. However, with the holiday of dressing up around the corner, why not dress up your soup bowl too? Even something as simple as a kick of heat or a dash of creamy coconut milk can instantly upgrade the dish. Or be even bolder and lean into the sweetness of the pumpkin with fresh fruits and a little bit of chocolate. The options are endless and so are the flavors.
Mix with pasta or rice
Soup on its own has the potential to be plenty satisfying. Paired with a side of toasty grilled cheese, dinner is served. But if you're looking for more ways to turn pumpkin soup into a heartier meal, try adding pasta or rice into the mix. You can use just about any type of rice you'd like, such as white rice or basmati. If you want to up the nutrient-density of the meal, add brown rice for a flavorful boost of fiber and iron.
Wild rice, which is actually a seed despite its name, makes another amazing addition. Its distinctive chewy texture and nutty notes add something special to the soup. When adding rice to pumpkin soup, avoiding the grains turning to mush is top priority. Be sure to rinse some of the starchiness off of your rice and pre-cook or add the rice later in the cooking process to maintain its texture.
Pasta is another great way to add body to a soup, and it also absorbs some of the tasty broth for extra flavor. Small pasta shapes like ditalini are great for soups, but bigger noodles like fusilli can make the meal feel more filling. One fun take on a pumpkin-pasta concoction takes inspiration from a fantastic regional Mexican food everyone should try. Sopa de fideo is traditionally made with a tomato-based broth but can also be made with bean-based broths or drier bases depending on the region. Pumpkin paired with the thin, golden noodles is just another flavorful twist on a classic.
Amp up the spice
Pumpkin spice has become as synonymous with fall in the U.S. as Halloween itself. Before the last humid dregs of summer can fade away, brands are flavoring just about anything you can think of with the seasoning blend and Starbucks is slinging out too many PSLs to count. For your pumpkin soup this season, try opting for another, more underrated version of pumpkin spice. The spice here involves adding a kick of heat to every bite. The pumpkin itself has a mild and creamy flavor that when paired with the bite from a spicy addition creates the perfect balance.
You can amp up the spice in a few different ways. Adding dried seasonings like chili flakes or powder is one of the easiest ways to add flavor throughout your soup, with the added benefit of using ingredients that are easy to store in the pantry for future use. On the other hand, whole chili peppers, either fresh or canned, can add a more full-bodied flavor. For the spice lovers, leaving chopped pieces throughout the soup enhances the textural experience as well. Break the mold even more by using ingredients like gochujang to create a seasonal fusion dish.
Stir in your favorite nut butter
One of the most appealing parts of a warm bowl of pumpkin soup is the velvety texture that acts like a hug to the palate. If you're one of those people that look forward to that textural experience, there's one unexpected pantry ingredient you should add to your soup, and that's peanut butter. Just a bit of peanut butter goes a long way in making the dish extra creamy and thick. Not only that, it adds a delicious nutty layer to the flavor profile of the soup that pairs surprisingly well with a flavor like pumpkin. Plus, it comes with a boost of protein.
Creamy peanut butter is your best bet for incorporating smoothly into soups. Just make sure to give it time to simmer with the broth and stir well. While you're at it, don't stop at peanut butter. While peanut butter works well in Thai-inspired pumpkin soups and as a counterbalance to a spicy broth, other nut butters like almond butter are welcome additions. Play around with your favorite nut butters and pumpkin varieties to find the perfect combination of flavors and textures.
Add a dash of coconut milk
Many pumpkin soup recipes throw something like heavy cream into the mix. The cream adds richness, creaminess, and all-around extra flavor to the dish. Some even call for a swirl on top when serving. But if you're a plant-based diner or someone in the mood for a different flavor profile, opt for coconut milk instead. Not only can coconut milk make your pumpkin soup vegan-friendly, it enhances the flavor for everyone, no matter their dietary needs or preferences.
It pairs particularly well with recipes like Thai-inspired pumpkin soups that include ingredients like fish sauce and curry paste, or with flavors like ginger. There are, however, a few key tips for swapping heavy cream for coconut milk in soup. Using a full-fat coconut milk is ideal for achieving the right level of creaminess. Also keep in mind that cooking coconut milk for too long or on too high of a heat level can cause it to separate. It's best to add it in later in the cooking process and keep an eye on it as the soup simmers to completion.
Use curry powder or paste
If you've already tried adding spice to your pumpkin soup with chili powder or whole peppers, you can raise the bar further by using curry powder or paste. Curry powder helps add complexity to the dish, is easily accessible, and can be adjusted to individual tastes. The Takeout's pumpkin and spice soup recipe uses curry powder for its comforting properties and full-bodied flavor. Curry paste imparts an even more concentrated blast of flavor and is perfect for trying your hand at a Thai fusion pumpkin soup.
Pumpkin with Thai flavors doesn't come out of left field. In fact, it has its place in traditional Thai dishes, though it's used a little differently than it is in Western meals. Faktong pad kai or pad faktong is a traditional Thai stir fry made with kabocha squash – also called Japanese pumpkin – eggs, and Thai basil. Taking inspiration from those flavors, try using red curry paste, which can be found in stores and stored for future recipes. You can also go the extra mile and make your own curry paste at home, but this step is completely optional.
Red curry paste pairs particularly well with pumpkin, but yellow and massaman curry pastes are milder options that are still just as fragrant and flavorful. Add aromatics like ginger and garlic, as well as spices like cumin and coriander to round out the flavor profile.
Throw in fresh fruit
Pumpkins naturally have a slight sweetness to them, more or less depending on the variety that you choose. In fact, pumpkins are actually classified as a fruit, though in the culinary world, they typically get the vegetable treatment. Their middle ground flavor makes them perfect for use in both sweet and savory dishes, or ones that combine both flavors. However, when most people think of sweet pumpkin dishes, desserts like the ever-famous pumpkin pie or pumpkin muffins spring to mind. This season, stray from tradition, and make a sweet and savory pumpkin soup that combines the best of both worlds into one dish.
Apples, another fall staple, happen to make the perfect addition to pumpkin soup. A tart green apple adds a bit of bite that cuts through the richness of the soup. On the other hand, spiced and roasted apples add a warm, comforting layer. While apples are the classic choice, pears have a mild sweetness that blends well with the other flavors, and cranberries bring the Thanksgiving dinner table straight to your bowl.
Mix in legumes and pulses
One of the simplest ways to add flavor, texture, and nutrients to a bowl of pumpkin soup is to mix in some legumes or pulses. Beans, chickpeas, and lentils are all nutrient-dense, packed with fiber, protein, iron, and more. That extra fiber can keep you feeling full longer and make your soup bowl that much more hearty.
When using legumes in a pumpkin soup, you can opt for canned versions or cook dried ones, depending on what you have available to you. One option to try out is red lentils. They cook up quickly so keep an eye on them, but they add a wonderful thickness to the soup. Plus, the flavor of red lentils pairs perfectly with coconut milk or curry paste that you might have on hand from previous pumpkin soup experiments.
If lentils aren't your speed, choose beans instead. White beans have a mild flavor and smooth texture. They can be blended into the broth or left whole. Black beans or pinto beans add a little more textural and flavor variation. They work well in a Mexican-inspired pumpkin soup with jalapeños, spices, and oregano. Pair with a side of tortilla chips for scooping up loaded bites.
Bulk it up with meat
While legumes are the perfect way to bulk up pumpkin soup for the vegetarian and vegan crowd, you can also add meat to the broth for a more filling meal. What type of meat you choose can range from simple to more extravagant. On the simpler side, go for ground turkey or beef, browned lightly before adding the other ingredients. Paired with a dash of Italian seasoning and some veggies, these additions may be simple but they certainly don't skimp on the flavor. Sausage makes another great flavor-booster, especially when chopped up large enough to add a snappy bite in each spoonful.
If you want to play into the pumpkin's natural sweetness, using a maple or apple sausage brings a complex fall flavor to the dish. If you want to add spice, go for a hot Italian sausage and play around with the other ingredients in the soup to complement it. When you're serving a bowl of pumpkin soup, a sprinkle of crispy bacon on top is yet another way to enhance the overall flavor and texture of the dish.
Up the umami flavor with miso or soy sauce
So you've made sweet pumpkin soups and spicy pumpkin soups, but you're still not satisfied. The next step is to chase that umami flavor. Umami, the fifth basic taste, is used to describe a particular kind of savory flavor that can be found in foods like mushrooms, fish sauces, and meats. Other ingredients like soy sauce and miso are especially umami-rich and just so happen to be perfect for bringing that flavor to your next batch of pumpkin soup.
Soy sauce in pumpkin soup adds a saltiness that can balance out the subtle sweetness of the pumpkin and make for a more well-rounded dish. Miso has a similar purpose, and the two can actually be combined in a pumpkin soup recipe for even more flavor. There are various types of miso paste, ranging in flavor and boldness. A light miso paste with a milder flavor works best in a pumpkin soup. You can simply use soy sauce and miso to enhance the soup's flavor, or you can lean into the East Asian influence with other ingredients like sesame oil and seaweed.
Make it chocolatey
Of all the unexpected flavors to enhance a pumpkin soup, chocolate probably tops the list. Though it may be common to add chocolate chips to a batch of pumpkin bread or even pair a mug of hot chocolate with a warm slice of pumpkin pie, chocolate and pumpkin in a savory context isn't seen too often in the U.S. However, mole, a popular Mexican sauce, combines chocolate and fruits with chiles and other savory ingredients, proving that the pairing can be a match made in heaven.
One way to add chocolatey goodness to your pumpkin soup recipe is to use cocoa powder. Pair it with chili powder and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for layer upon layer of flavor. Chopped dark chocolate is another welcome addition to the soup pot. The bittersweet flavor of the chocolate and roasted pumpkin mingle together, adding depth and richness. Dark chocolate pairs especially well with a spicy pumpkin soup broth. Blended into the soup, your guests won't question a thing except for when they ask for seconds.
Brighten the flavors with acids
Salt, fat, acid, and heat are the basic elements of flavor that esteemed chef Samin Nosrat is known for writing all about. Master these and you've got a great dish on your hands. Well, in the case of a good pumpkin soup, acid is the unsung hero. In fact, adding acid to soup is the perfect flavor upgrade. Acids help brighten the flavors of your soup, taking it from dull on the palate to singing in every spoonful. But acidic ingredients can also balance out the other ingredients in your dish, leveling with the salty, spicy, and sweet elements to round out the flavor profile.
One of the most obvious ways to add acid to a pumpkin soup is by adding a squeeze of lemon juice. However, something like apple cider vinegar added at the end of cooking can do the trick just as well. You'll want to add your acid at the end of cooking or when serving to maximize the effect. Keep in mind, also, that a little goes a long way when it comes to these ingredients. Just a squeeze or two of lemon juice here or a dash of vinegar there can make all the difference.
Go all out with toppings
Now that you've tried just about every pumpkin soup variation in the book, you might be thinking there's nothing left to do. You've tried sweet, salty, acidic, and more. However, the cooking step is only the beginning. Plating up a revamped pumpkin soup is where the real fun starts. The toppings aren't just for decoration. There are plenty of delicious toppings that instantly upgrade soup bowls and can take even the simplest pumpkin soup from average to memorable in seconds.
Croutons are an obvious choice but they can be leveled up if you make your own grilled cheese croutons. Essentially mini grilled cheeses, they pair just as well with pumpkin soup as they do with tomato. For more crunchy, texture-forward toppings, try frying sage leaves or adding a sprinkle of toasted nuts or pumpkin seeds over top of your dish. Add a pop of color and fresh flavor with herbs like chives. If you've cooked up a Thai-inspired pumpkin soup, top with basil, or top with cilantro for a Mexican-inspired soup.
While you're at it, why not add another creamy element on top? A swirl of cream, dairy or non-dairy, makes the dish look professional and taste amazing. There's truly no limits to what you can top your soup with. Have fun mixing and matching based on the recipe or, if you're entertaining guests, set out a variety and let everyone build their own bowl.