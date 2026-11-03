12 Easy Pumpkin Soup Upgrades That Instantly Triple The Flavor

Soup on its own has the potential to be plenty satisfying. Paired with a side of toasty grilled cheese, dinner is served. But if you're looking for more ways to turn pumpkin soup into a heartier meal, try adding pasta or rice into the mix. You can use just about any type of rice you'd like, such as white rice or basmati. If you want to up the nutrient-density of the meal, add brown rice for a flavorful boost of fiber and iron.

Wild rice, which is actually a seed despite its name, makes another amazing addition. Its distinctive chewy texture and nutty notes add something special to the soup. When adding rice to pumpkin soup, avoiding the grains turning to mush is top priority. Be sure to rinse some of the starchiness off of your rice and pre-cook or add the rice later in the cooking process to maintain its texture.

Pasta is another great way to add body to a soup, and it also absorbs some of the tasty broth for extra flavor. Small pasta shapes like ditalini are great for soups, but bigger noodles like fusilli can make the meal feel more filling. One fun take on a pumpkin-pasta concoction takes inspiration from a fantastic regional Mexican food everyone should try. Sopa de fideo is traditionally made with a tomato-based broth but can also be made with bean-based broths or drier bases depending on the region. Pumpkin paired with the thin, golden noodles is just another flavorful twist on a classic.