Remember This Rule When Swapping Heavy Cream For Coconut Milk In Soup

Swapping heavy cream for coconut milk in soups is one of the easiest ways to make a recipe dairy-free while still preserving that rich, velvety texture. But coconut milk doesn't behave exactly like cream, and understanding its quirks will help you cook a smooth, buttery soup every time. We turned to Katie Vine, experienced cook and recipe blogger at Dinners Done Quick, to get her expertise on the vegan swap. "You really want full-fat coconut milk, as it keeps the same luxurious, silky texture, and is less likely to clump," she advises.

Beware of light coconut milk, which is basically a rip-off, because it's just a watered-down version with additives and stabilizers. Heavy cream contributes richness and viscosity to soups, so always reach for the full-fat canned coconut milk, where the fat content is high enough to replicate that creaminess. Keep in mind that coconut milk is not interchangeable with coconut cream in recipes. (Save the cream for desserts like ice cream or pudding.) Always give your can a good shake before adding it to the soup, or whisk the thick cream and liquid together after opening, to ensure even consistency.

You'll also want to consider the flavor profile of the soup. Coconut milk has a naturally sweet, subtly tropical taste, which can enhance some recipes and distract in others. It pairs beautifully with tomato-based soups, Thai curries, spicy bisques, and squash or sweet potato soups. If the taste is a little too coco-nutty for you, bold flavors like lime juice or fish sauce can balance it out.