7 Best And 5 Worst Classic American Beers

German immigrants can be seen as responsible for building America's beer industry — something that's obvious in a few of the biggest American brewing names — and the products that they, and others, have produced for the U.S. market have become legendary stateside brands. What even is America without the likes of Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and Michelob? What would American craft beer look like sans Samuel Adams and Sierra Nevada? And would Pennsylvanians be drinking without Yuengling? (Okay, they'd probably find something to drink, but still.)

Some of these famous labels are so ingrained in our national consciousness they might as well be a bald eagle perched on Lady Liberty's torch while wearing a John Deere hat. A question needs to be asked however: After many decades and, in most cases, centuries, how does the beer itself hit?

We tasted, we tested, and we picked the seven best and five worst classic American beers. This assessment might not matter when just grabbing any cold whatever from a cooler at a summer cookout. Something has to wash down the ribs. But for those who are curious as to where these legacy bad boys stand these days, have a read. See if you agree. If not, we can discuss it over a beer. Just not the bad ones.