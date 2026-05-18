Review: Pringles X Miller Lite Mashup Won't Be At My Barbecue This Year
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Pringles and Miller Lite are teaming up once again to bring barbecue flavors from the grill to the can. Last year the two brands collaborated and released two flavors, Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat, and it seems they're trying to make headlines by recreating the partnership. This year's flavors, Beer-Braised Steak and Beer Cheese Burger, are almost ready to hit shelves and beef up the chip aisle.
Steak and potatoes, and burgers and fries for that matter, are definitely classic American flavor combinations. These chips sound like a barbecue come to life, and after seeing last year's flavors flash across my social media pages throughout the summer but never trying them, I was excited to have the chance to taste the new chips before they hit shelves. Pringles has released so many flavors over the years, and a new offering is always exciting. Combine that with my general love of these canned potato treats and their unique texture, and I was ready to go.
Part of the fun of reviewing new foods is that sometimes I'm lucky enough to have treats shipped directly to my home, and Pringles made sure to package them nicely. So, when I came home to the bright red box with two cans of the brand new Pringles staring up at me, my mouth began to water. I wasted little time in ripping them open and taking my first bite.
Methodology
When trying something new, it can be difficult judging it impartially. Knowing what a sucker I am for Pringles, I wanted to make sure I came up with some genuinely valid criteria to use in order to make sure I put forth a review and opinion that could be trusted, as much as anyone's personal opinion can be at least. The brand releases so many flavors I needed to know what I was looking for.
These chips are meant to be a combination of two huge brands. I decided that for the chips to be a success, they would need to prove themselves capable of representing both brands. Each chip had to have the crunch of a Pringle, the bitter hoppy flavor of beer, and they had to work together in a way that created a flavor that made sense.
After thinking it over, I decided to assess a total of four factors. I would consider the texture and potato flavor Pringles is known for, how well the flavor of beer came across, how well the flavors worked together, and how the chips tasted over all. With this plan in mind, I opened my first can and grabbed a chip.
Beer Cheese Burger
I remember long ago, Doritos came out with a taco-flavored chip that amazed me due to its ability to showcase the individual ingredients of a taco. The flavors of beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato all played across my tongue and left a lasting impression. I wish I could say the Beer Cheese Burger Pringles had even a fraction of that depth of flavor.
If there is something positive to say about these chips, it would be that the beer flavor comes across strongly. Though retrospectively, I don't know if that's really a positive thing to say. Yes, I wanted to be able to taste the beer. No, I didn't want the chip to taste so very heavily of it. I mean, the first, second, and last flavor my tongue noticed was stale Miller Lite.
No matter how many of these chips I tried, all I tasted was flat beer and tomatoes. I enjoy tomatoes, but this was not a situation in which they were welcome to shine so strongly. The chip I was eating tasted of sliced tomatoes topped with a small dab of mustard then put on a bun and dunked into a vat of beer until soaked. If you love the flavor of tomatoes soaked in beer, then this chip will be perfect for you. If you want a chip that tastes like a cheeseburger with a beer on the side, you'll have to keep looking.
Beer-Braised Steak
After digging into the Beer Cheese Burger flavor, I was worried. I had to take a moment to step away and make sure that I wasn't being biased, so I took a moment to let my palate reset. Once I was ready to try another chip with a clear mind, I popped the top and pulled out my first Beer-Braised Steak chip. I was drastically relieved to find the balance of flavors here to be much more satisfying.
I think the most noticeable aspect when it came to the Beer-Braised Steak chips is how successfully the beef flavor comes through. I've seen beer used as a marinade for beef in the past, and these were a good reminder of why. From the moment these chips hit my tongue, I had no doubt that what I was tasting was steak. Thankfully, right behind that flavor was a light but balanced note of beer. The light bitterness and hoppy taste served to highlight the beef flavor and really round out the chip nicely.
It's true that the flavor isn't perfect. There could be a bit more salt, and the natural potato flavor was hidden behind the seasoning, but each Pringle was a significant improvement compared to the Cheese Burger Beer ones. While I'm still not sure I'd pick them up again, these were definitely worth trying.
Does beer belong in a Pringles can?
I wanted so badly to love both of these. Bringing the flavor of a summer barbecue home in a can of Pringles really intrigued me. I had hoped for the chips to taste strongly of the food they represent, but with the back note of beer much like you'd get if you took a good swig from a can of Miller Lite just before taking a bite of your burger. Unfortunately, neither quite delivered on that idea.
The Beer Cheese Burger chips went far too heavily on the beer flavor. Comparatively, the balance in the can of Beer-Braised Steak Pringles was much better, but they still failed to wow me despite the accuracy of their steak flavor and the light hint of beer that would have been used for cooking. In the end, only the steak chips can be called successful in my opinion.
I may not have fallen for them, but the simple fact that they taste exactly like what they are supposed to is an undeniable win against their counterpart, which fails to taste anything like an actual cheeseburger. While I didn't get to try last year's Beer Can Chicken or Beer Brat Pringles, I assume bringing the partnership back is a sign they sold well. I just hope these turn out to be enough of a crowd-pleaser to keep the team-up going. I may not have loved these, but they sure were fun to try.
Where can you get them?
The Pringles x Miller Lite chips will release in stores on Monday, March 18, 2026. While the chips are limited edition, no mention has been made by the company limiting their sales area. As this will be the second year of the duo working together to create summer flavors, it's likely that the chips will sell throughout the summer season and then disappear as they did in 2025.
Despite both chips highlighting beef flavors, neither list any ingredients that directly reflect meat. While both are made with natural flavors, the only allergen concerns listed are for dairy and wheat, meaning that the flavor of beef present in the Beer-Braised Steak chips may be the result of other flavors working together to create an analog.
Either way, if you're interested in trying this year's Miller Lite inspired Pringles flavors, then keep an eye out at your local grocery stores in the coming weeks. They will most likely retail for the same price as other Pringles, and whether these flavors entice you or not, these chips definitely make for an interesting tasting experience with friends.