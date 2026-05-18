Review: Pringles X Miller Lite Mashup Won't Be At My Barbecue This Year

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Pringles and Miller Lite are teaming up once again to bring barbecue flavors from the grill to the can. Last year the two brands collaborated and released two flavors, Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat, and it seems they're trying to make headlines by recreating the partnership. This year's flavors, Beer-Braised Steak and Beer Cheese Burger, are almost ready to hit shelves and beef up the chip aisle.

Steak and potatoes, and burgers and fries for that matter, are definitely classic American flavor combinations. These chips sound like a barbecue come to life, and after seeing last year's flavors flash across my social media pages throughout the summer but never trying them, I was excited to have the chance to taste the new chips before they hit shelves. Pringles has released so many flavors over the years, and a new offering is always exciting. Combine that with my general love of these canned potato treats and their unique texture, and I was ready to go.

Part of the fun of reviewing new foods is that sometimes I'm lucky enough to have treats shipped directly to my home, and Pringles made sure to package them nicely. So, when I came home to the bright red box with two cans of the brand new Pringles staring up at me, my mouth began to water. I wasted little time in ripping them open and taking my first bite.