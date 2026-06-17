It's common for sports fans to enjoy a few cold ones as they watch their favorite team battle for supremacy, but Scottish soccer fans take it to an entirely different level. Over the weekend, over 20,000 of Scotland's most devoted followers descended on the Boston area to support their squad as they faced off against Haiti in the World Cup, and they came thirsty. Despite local bar owners and liquor stores anticipating a higher demand for suds with the influx of devout soccer enthusiasts, their preparedness wasn't enough to satisfy the parched Tartan Army as they created a lager emergency at Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Taproom.

Through four days of drinking in the Boston bar scene, the Scottish tourists guzzled down quadruple the amount of beer as the famous taproom typically sells during a bustling July 4 weekend. But they weren't as interested in knocking back IPAs, the most popular craft beer in the U.S., as they were taking swigs of an American classic, Samuel Adams Boston Lager (which was not started by one of America's Founding Fathers). The bar was slinging so much of the flagship brew that it sold out. Boston Beer Co., the brewery that supplies the taproom with suds, had to make an emergency delivery on Saturday to ensure it could meet continued demand.