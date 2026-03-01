The Boston Pub That Was Only Paid $1 To Become TV's Most Iconic Hangout

Plenty of real places served as the location for classic sitcoms, at least for the exterior shots. In New York City, for instance, you can visit the apartment building from "Friends," or the diner that stood in as Monk's on "Seinfeld." And if you happen to be in Boston, you can stop by the place where everybody knows your name, "Cheers" — although it didn't always go by that name. In fact, the agreement for the pub to be used for the show was only for $1.

Cheers (the bar, not the sitcom) started life as the Bull & Finch, an English-style pub opened in 1969 by one Thomas A. Kershaw. (The name came from Boston architect Charles Bulfinch, commonly considered the first prominent American-born architect.) It was a popular local haunt, but it didn't seem destined for immortality until a pair of writers from "Taxi" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Glen and Les Charles, struck out on their own to make a sitcom. They wanted to create a show about a bar in Boston, since pubs on the East Coast had a sense of camaraderie and there weren't many shows set in Boston. After a quick peek in the phone book, they contacted the Bull & Finch and asked if they could use it for establishing shots. Kershaw agreed for just $1, although he's since made a great deal more money than that.