The Only Restaurant In Alabama Where You Can Eat A 2-Pound Burger Inside A Cave

There's something deeply fascinating about caves. You see an opening leading into darkness, and you can't help but wonder where it leads. An underground city? Even if you just end up seeing a bunch of eyeless fish, it's still a pretty cool experience. And what could be a more quintessentially American thing to do than to take one of these portals of wonder and turn it into a restaurant that serves a 2-pound hamburger? Welcome to the Rattlesnake Saloon.

Located outside Tuscumbia, Alabama, better known as the hometown of Helen Keller, Rattlesnake Saloon is not exactly in a deep, dark abyss — so you don't need to worry about bumping into a clan of cave-dwelling Scottish cannibals while you are eating there. It's actually located in a sort of cave-adjacent bluff people have historically used for shelter; it's open enough that you can still see the sky but with enough rock overhead to protect you from the elements, allowing you to enjoy your meal in peace. The restaurant came about to complement the Seven Springs Lodge which was opened on the property by the Foster family. (To complete a dining experience here all you need is that Slovenian wine that's made, poured, and drank in total darkness.)