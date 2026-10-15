14 Best New Sam's Club Frozen Items Of 2026 (So Far)

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One thing some customers hate about shopping at Sam's Club is the fact most grocery items come in bulk packaging. Big box stores are a boon to people with large households, but anyone who lives alone might feel a Sam's Club membership isn't really for them. However, this doesn't have to be the case. Not only can we solo shoppers buy kitchen supplies at reasonable prices and nosh on cheap food court deals like $1 pretzels, Sam's also allows us to fill our freezers with bargains (and maybe even buy a second such appliance if the first starts to run out of room). The best thing about these frozen finds is they allow you to cook up only as much as you need for a single meal, in many cases without even needing to thaw. The remainder of the package can go right back in the freezer.