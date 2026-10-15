14 Best New Sam's Club Frozen Items Of 2026 (So Far)
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One thing some customers hate about shopping at Sam's Club is the fact most grocery items come in bulk packaging. Big box stores are a boon to people with large households, but anyone who lives alone might feel a Sam's Club membership isn't really for them. However, this doesn't have to be the case. Not only can we solo shoppers buy kitchen supplies at reasonable prices and nosh on cheap food court deals like $1 pretzels, Sam's also allows us to fill our freezers with bargains (and maybe even buy a second such appliance if the first starts to run out of room). The best thing about these frozen finds is they allow you to cook up only as much as you need for a single meal, in many cases without even needing to thaw. The remainder of the package can go right back in the freezer.
Sam's doesn't just offer the same old stuff week in and week out, either; it introduces new items to the freezer case on a regular basis. Many of our favorite finds that came out this year are fishy ones — no surprise when you consider that Sam's Club has some of the best deals on seafood in 2026. Shellfish get a shout out here, as do burgers and chicken, plus there's one type of protein you may not be familiar with which is worth getting to know. A vegetable medley helps round out the list along with a popular new dessert.
Bagel-flavored fish
Everything bagel seasoning may have started out as a topping for the eponymous bagels, but lately it's been used to flavor items ranging from ramen noodles to ice cream. We're not really sold on the latter, but one place this breakfast-inspired seasoning definitely belongs is on fish. Specifically, on the Hook Line and Savor Everything Crusted Flounder sold at Sam's Club. It rates 4.3 stars according to Sam's customers, with one of them saying, "This is one of the tastiest frozen fish offering I have found, bar none. The everything bagle crust is lighter and less fattening then your standard battered fish and the flounder is light and less 'fishy' tasting. [sic]"
Purchase a 27.9-ounce box of Hook Line and Savor Everything Crusted Flounder at Sam's Club for $15.96.
A DIY poke bowl kit
One of our favorite finds at Sam's Club in September was the Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit. It comes with three pouches of yellowfin ahi tuna each with its own special sauce: wasabi, shoyu, and spicy (this last one is made with sriracha). All you need to do is thaw the fish, which can take as little as 15 minutes, then mix it with the sauce provided. After that, it's ready to top a rice or grain bowl, or it could be used to fill fish tacos. "These are by far the best at-home poke kits, in my opinion. Fresh tasting and the fish is always good quality," said one person of this 4.2-star product. Another added, "They had excellent flavor and I'll definitely buy again."
Purchase a 30-ounce Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit at Sam's Club for $19.96.
An edible oxymoron
Until somebody comes up with a way to package dried water, jumbo shrimp retains the title of most oxymoronic food. It's also one of the tastiest, especially when cooked in a crispy crumb coating. Member's Mark Breaded Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp are rated 4.2 stars by those who've tried them, with one satisfied shopper saying, "This shrimp is a very great product for the price." Another added, "Delicious. My family loves these shrimps." Many reviewers said they cooked the shrimp in an air fryer, but the packaging says they're even better when baked in the oven. (This is yet another example of those air fryer disadvantages no one wants to talk about.)
Purchase a 3-pound box of Member's Mark Breaded Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp at Sam's Club for $19.94.
Smaller, spicier shrimp
As an alternative to plain breaded shrimp, Sam's Club also offers Member's Mark Breaded Firecracker Shrimp. The shrimp used in this 4-star dish are medium, not jumbo, but what they lack in oxymoronity they make up for in spiciness. Customers note that the sriracha-flavored sauce isn't overly incendiary. "They have just the right mix of sweetness [and] spice without the lingering burn," said one. Another opined, "It has an amazingly good flavor not hot at all."
Purchase a 2-pound package of Member's Mark Breaded Firecracker Shrimp at Sam's Club for $15.94.
Flattened beef patties
Sam's Club private label products are usually worth checking out, and such is the case with Member's Mark Frozen Smashed Burgers. These have been one of the best new Sam's Club Member's Mark finds of 2026, and we say that with the year roughly 80% over. These patties can be cooked while still frozen and they're thin enough that even then they should be done in just five minutes. While these 4.4-star burgers have hundreds of 5-star reviews, we can't quote them all so we'll go with one that sums things up nicely: "I can't imagine anybody, [sic] not liking these because they taste just like fresh hamburger patties. They're very tasty and quick to make."
Purchase a 48-ounce, 12-count box of Member's Mark Frozen Smashed Burgers at Sam's Club for $12.91.
A flavorful fish assortment
If you're trying to get more fish into your diet but aren't sure where to start, Morey's Marinated Fish Variety Pack would make a good jumping-off point. It contains three different fish species seasoned three different ways: steakhouse Atlantic salmon, garlic and herb wild Alaskan flounder, and blackened tilapia. As one shopper said of the 4.4-star item, "The fish was easy to prepare and each flavor had a nice taste. I especially like being able to try different varieties in one package instead of buying them separately." According to another, "This is a very convenient selection of delicious fillets. Just bake for the recommended time and add a carb and salad. Voila, a great meal."
Purchase a 30-ounce, six-piece Morey's Marinated Fish Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $19.47.
A similar selection of shrimp
Morey's Marinated Shrimp Variety Pack provides the same varied treatment to crustaceans, making it an excellent alternative for people who prefer shellfish to fin fish. Each package offers two servings each of citrus mango, garlic and herb, and teriyaki shrimp; making for six servings total in three separate pouches. This item has over 100 5-star ratings and a 4.1-star average. "Very flavorful and scrumptious," was one person's verdict. "The shrimp are flavorful, tender and tasty," said someone else.
Purchase a 24-ounce Morey's Marinated Shrimp Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $14.47.
Non-fishy seafood
Scallops are known for their mild, sweet, and un-fishy flavor; so much so that they often serve as a gateway for people who think they don't like seafood. The larger sea scallops tend to be more expensive than bay scallops, with a 1-poud bag often costing $30. Member's Mark Wild Caught North Atlantic Sea Scallops, however, are more reasonably priced. They're also high in quality, according to those who've bought them. This item has a 4.1-star rating and has earned such accolades as "These are delicious" and "The scallops were amazing once cooked."
Purchase a 1-pound bag of Member's Mark Wild Caught North Atlantic Sea Scallops at Sam's Club for $21.98.
Patriotic chicken nuggets
Member's Mark Star Spangled Chicken Nuggets were first spotted this spring when we started to see other items getting a patriotic makeover for America's 250th birthday bash. They're still available months after the Fourth of July, which is great since star- and stripe-shaped nuggets are fun any time of the year. Sam's shoppers agree they would like this 4.5-star item to stay long-term. "These nuggets were so tasty that everyone in the house loved them ... Great product Sams please keep them coming," said one review, and others expressed similar sentiments.
Purchase a 3-pound bag of Member's Mark Star Spangled Chicken Nuggets at Sam's Club for $9.87.
Standard chicken nuggets
If you prefer your chicken nuggets a bit plainer, Sam's Club members highly recommend Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites. These recent additions to the frozen chicken section have earned a 4.7-star rating from over 6,000 reviews since their debut in spring due to their solid chunks of chicken combined with a not-too-heavy crumb coating. As one person put it, "In my years-long search for the perfect chicken 'nuggets', I think I've found them."
Purchase a 3-pound bag of Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites at Sam's Club for $11.87.
A sustainable fish dish
Safe Catch Breaded Fish Nuggets aren't exactly fish fingers — fish thumbs, perhaps? — but it's the same principle, bite-sized battered white fish. The fish is sustainably caught pollock that's cooked in extra-healthy avocado oil. One Sam's shopper characterized the 4.2-star item as: "Great quality fish nuggets with clean ingredients compared to any other fish nuggets I've seen." Someone else called them, "Crispy, flavorful fish nuggets that are quick, convenient, and delicious."
Purchase a 2-pound package of Safe Catch Breaded Fish Nuggets at Sam's Club for $13.96.
Trendy ice cream treats
Small cardboard cups of ice cream with paddles for spoons are a kids' party staple, but the Häagen-Dazs Brown Butter Cookie & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Cup Variety Pack has plenty of adult appeal too. For starters, there's the brand, since Häagen-Dazs produces premium ice cream. There are also the flavors, as brown butter cookies are currently having a trendy moment. Even vanilla bean is more sophisticated than plain old vanilla since it contains ground flecks of the named ingredient. "Such a great find at Sam's Club! The flavors are AMAZING, and I love the mini cup size for easy portion control," one person raved about the 4.8-star item. Another expressed, "These are so cute! The salted brown butter cookie is a great flavor! If you love chocolate chip or cookie dough or anything along those lines you will love this flavor. And their vanilla is one of the best."
Purchase a 12-count Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Cup Variety Pack at Sam's Club for $12.84.
An underrated protein
Just about any grocery store, no matter how small, will carry the big three meats: beef, pork, and chicken. Goat meat, however, has yet to be fully embraced by the American mainstream, so it's something you typically have to seek out at more specialized stores. Not so if you're a Sam's Club member since the big box store recently added Thomas Farms Bone-in Goat Cubes to its inventory. Those who've tried the product award it high marks for quality with an overall rating of 4.2 stars along with enthusiastic reviews like, "Tasted awesome! The meat was fresh and definitely better tasting than meat I've bought from meat shops. Even the aroma when cooking, is more authentic!"
Purchase a 2-pound bag of Thomas Farms Bone-in Goat Cubes at Sam's Club for $13.86.
A versatile vegetable combo
We should probably all be eating a lot more vegetables, but sometimes the prep work is just too much and our produce winds up rotting away along with our good intentions. Bagged frozen vegetables help remove this entry barrier, and Bella's Harvest Flame Grilled Peppers & Onions is an excellent choice since it's divvied up into four individual packages and there's so much you can do with them. This tri-color trio of bell peppers combined with tear-free onions (no crying because you didn't have to chop them) would go great in a stir-fry or sauteed with sausages. At breakfast time it can be added to an omelet, and several Sam's shoppers enjoyed using it in fajitas. Overall, this item has a 4.9-star rating along with comments like, "This product was delicious and saved me so much time."
Purchase a 4-pound bag of Bella's Harvest Flame Grilled Peppers & Onions at Sam's Club for $9.77.