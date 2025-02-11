The Breakfast Inspired Seasoning That Belongs On Fish

Whether you bake, broil, grill, or fry fish doesn't matter. Seedy, dried-spice-laden everything bagel seasoning is the one breakfast seasoning that goes with any preparation. You can buy a bottle of the seasoning or make your own. However you do it, the seasoning combination is one you have to try on fish. Everything bagel seasoning has a five-ingredient base: sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, dried onion, and salt. Some brands or bagel shops may add things like dried veggie flakes and black pepper. But, no matter the variation, those core ingredients are universal. While salt, garlic, and onion powder are popular recipe ingredients that pair nicely with fish, the sesame and poppy seeds in everything seasoning are like a bonus for nutty flavor and crunch.

The seasoning's origins are steeped in rumors. Several bagel bakers claim to have "accidentally" found a collection of toppings from all the different flavors of bagels in one place; or the toppings somehow fell on a bagel. The lore seems to agree that the term "everything bagel" was coined in the 1980s. The bagel's popularity then led to the creation of a standalone seasoning available outside of bagel shops. But everything bagel seasoning isn't only good for fish; Try it on your burgers, steaks, chicken, and veggies. Some manufacturers are even using it on tortillas, pita chips, and other snack foods.