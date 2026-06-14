13 Kitchen Supplies Worth Getting At Sam's Club
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam's Club is a go-to for bulk groceries at low prices, but did you know the wholesale giant also sells high-quality, affordable kitchen supplies? Believe it or not, this popular retailer is making waves with customers when it comes to kitchen gear, selling everything from stoneware to mini appliances. And while we can't vouch for every kitchen item sold at Sam's Club, active members certainly have their favorites, and it's our joy to present them to you today.
We're detailing every Sam's Club kitchen item worth buying, along with important specs such as pricing, sizes, and availability. We'll also delve deep into customer reviews so you can know exactly what to expect before spending your hard-earned cash. Remember that, as always, the details and prices mentioned in this post may vary, and the information provided is subject to change over time. With that, join us as we explore the 13 kitchen supplies worth picking up on your next trip to Sam's Club.
Member's Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set
Member's Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set has taken the hearts of Sam's Club patrons captive, but it isn't just its beauty that has customers singing its praises. This Sam's Club exclusive is crafted using a high-fire, reactive glossy glaze technique that yields stunningly unique designs with no two dish patterns alike. It's made from highly durable stoneware and features a wide base with high walls, making it ideal for housing salads or even your favorite pasta smothered in luscious homemade alfredo sauce.
"Very versatile bowls," a Sam's Club member raves. "I love the color and the design of the bowls. It's a very pretty blue! They are perfect for pasta, stir-fry, cereal, ice cream, anything you can think of!" Customers also note that the bowls wash well in the dishwasher and don't overheat in the microwave. when in the microwave. "The dishes are beautiful and very well made. It's [an] excellent purchase at a very low price," adds another reviewer.
The set comes in three colorways: teal blue, sage green, and a soft gray. At the time of publication, the set costs $14.88 for four ample-sized bowls.
Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker
Yes, the Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker isn't exclusive to Sam's Club, but compared to similar models we've seen elsewhere, it's a great place to grab it at the best value — at least at the time of writing. Priced at just under $150, the Frigidaire Gallery ice maker can produce up to 33 pounds of ice in less than 15 minutes, all with a simple touch of a button. It's self-cleaning, compact, and comes fitted with an ice scoop, making it a refreshingly cool, hands-off answer to hot summer weather.
"I've been using this black ice maker for a few weeks now, and it has been a great addition to my kitchen," a Sam's Club member gushes. "The design is sleek and modern, and the black finish looks really clean on the countertop. It produces ice surprisingly fast — usually within minutes — which is perfect when we have guests over or need ice quickly." Customers also note that the machine is relatively quiet, so it can run in the background without causing too much commotion.
Bear in mind that some customers state the accompanying ice bucket of the Frigidaire Gallery ice maker may hold slightly less ice than it claims; though it's designed to hold 2.2 pounds, some customers say it can get stuck and won't always quite fill to the brim.
Nordic Ware Sea Glass Blue Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set
The Nordic Ware Sea Glass Blue Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set at Sam's Club is easy to overlook, but if you're in the market for a new set (or just like really pretty ones), this Sam's Club essential is one to check out. The Nordic Ware measuring cup set is free of BPA and melamine, and features a bundt-shaped outer design with a smooth interior. Its flat edges make leveling easy, while the indent on the handle provides a comfortable grip. Don't forget its sea glass aesthetic -– fans love its look, along with its very functional and practical use.
"I love the design of the measuring cups and spoons," states a Sam's Club patron. "What I love the most about these items that it contains ⅔ measuring cup and ⅛ teaspoons. [...] I used them today, and they measured the flour and sugar with ease." Others share similar praise, adding that it's easy to switch between different cups and spoons.
Remember that, despite its beauty, this Nordic Ware Sea Glass Blue Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set is dishwasher safe, making cleanup a cinch. The cost is $14.98 at the time of publication, and though that seems slightly pricier than other options sold elsewhere, most patrons seem to think it's well worth the expense.
Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven
If you love the comforting sound of slicing into freshly baked, crusty bread, you may want to check out the Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven sold at Sam's Club. This 9.5-inch cast iron bread oven not only comes in attractive shades such as cranberry, latte, and matte navy, but customers claim it delivers impressively consistent results despite its reasonable price tag of just under $48 at the time of publication.
"Awesome addition to my bread baking," a Sam's Club member states. "[It's] a heavy, substantial pot. Every bit as nice and great quality as my [Le Creuset] Dutch ovens, which were hundreds of [dollars]. Can't believe they can make and sell it at such an incredibly low price." Others cite it as a go-to for baking sourdough, but note that it's versatile enough to cook other dishes, such as chicken or soup, too. However, they also advise against opting for the white bread oven, as it can discolor easily.
The Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven comes fitted with a stainless steel knob, which adds to its upscale appeal. Don't worry, though, the knob isn't for aesthetics only — its functional design makes it easy to grasp, even when wearing an oven mitt.
Member's Mark 2-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pans
Member's Mark 2-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pans are an excellent choice for foods baked at high heat for short durations, especially when you're looking to bake your next batch of ooey-gooey brown butter chocolate chip cookies. These aluminum pans are available in packs of two with a 13 by 18-inch design and 1-inch walls. Described as highly durable and rust-resistant, the pans' dozens of positive customer reviews serve as a testament to their quality, with patrons insisting it's worth the purchase despite their seemingly mundane look and purpose.
"I can't say enough about these pans," a Sam's Club member states. "I have several baking pans, including one from a family member who owned a bakery, but these are by far my favorite. We have used them for everything from jelly roll cakes and cookies to baking bacon and prepping whole slabs of ribs for the smoker." Others have used the pans for making sheet cakes, rack roasting, and more.
Though most customers are totally impressed with Member's Mark 2-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pans, you should probably avoid putting them in the dishwasher; though Sam's Club states that you can do so if you want to, handwashing is usually the best option for keeping the pans in mint condition.
Member's Mark Extra-Large Commercial Cutting Board
If you find yourself in need of a good, sturdy, and extremely large board for cutting, Sam's Club might be the place to grab it. Though there are plenty of awesome wooden cutting boards on the market, they can be expensive and typically can't be thrown in the dishwasher. This is not the case with Member's Mark Extra-Large Commercial Cutting Board. Made of heavy-duty polyethylene, these are priced at a wallet-friendly $8.98 at the time of writing, and are also both dishwasher and freezer safe.
Customers note that part of what makes the Member's Mark Extra-Large Commercial Cutting Board so special is its size. This ginormous, heavy-duty board — which measures 15 by 20 inches — makes a great companion when taking on tough tasks. "This cutting [board] is very versatile," a Sam's Club shopper states. "I purchased one ten years ago and decided I needed a second one. We use it for butchering meat, rolling out cookies, kneading bread, and to cover the kitchen sink when I need additional counter space. Super easy to clean."
Member's Mark 8-Piece Fliplock Pantry Storage
Ready for a Pinterest-perfect pantry? Okay, so maybe this Sam's Club storage set won't have your cabinet space looking quite that fabulous, but it'll come pretty darn close. Member's Mark 8-Piece Fliplock Pantry Storage is the ultimate commodity for storing snacks, pasta, beans, and other dry goods in an aesthetic, organized way. Each container top features a handle and silicone seal that ensures your food stays fresh, and customers can't get enough of its practical yet eye-pleasing look and feel.
"I love these!" a Sam's Club customer writes. "I have several sets and give them for gifts. They are rectangular with straight sides so they fit together [snugly]. The tops seal nicely to assure freshness. I am a bit obsessive with being organized & these are priced reasonably [and] are very functional."
Member's Mark 8-Piece Fliplock Pantry Storage is priced at $24.98 at the time of publication, and though this affordable storage option is certainly worth the purchase, buyers should be aware that it isn't marketed as airtight, nor is it dishwasher- or microwave-safe.
Member's Mark 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
From tossing salad to making the dessert of your dreams, mixing bowls are among the kitchen's most essential necessities. Thankfully, Sam's Club offers its members three mixing bowls per pack, each designed to nest together, making storage a cinch.
The Sam's Club Member's Mark 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set features bowls made of smooth, durable stainless steel that come in 3, 5, and 8-quart sizes. Shoppers love that the bowls are dishwasher-safe and serve a variety of functions. Best of all, this 3-piece mixing bowl set comes priced at only $15.87 at the time of publication.
"These stainless steel bowls are amazing to use, especially when you need a cold bowl for things like pie crusts, cookie dough, etc," states a Sam's Club customer, adding, "I have to admit the biggest bowl was way bigger than expected, but definitely came in handy for mixing big things like a large batch of potato salad or cole slaw." Others note that they're not thin like some bowls you may find elsewhere, plus they're easy to store.
Member's Mark Marble & Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards
Member's Mark Marble & Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards come in packs of two for only $29.98 at the time of publication and feature two sizes, approximately 18 by 10 and 13 by 8 inches each. With a split design featuring both acacia wood and marble, patrons love its elevated, sophisticated look as well as its versatile usage, working as both a serving platter and cutting board.
"I absolutely love these charcuterie boards," a Sam's Club customer comments. "With the two different sizes, you can put out a beautiful spread that coordinates. The marble side allows you to put food items that may need to be kept cool, like cheeses, meats, and chocolates. When not in use, they look great [sitting] on the counter." While some note that they're heavy, that adds to their quality and attractiveness.
As you might imagine, you should steer clear of putting these Members' Mark marble and acacia wood charcuterie boards in the dishwasher, microwave, or refrigerator. Instead, consider applying a food-grade mineral oil, such as Kate Naturals Mineral Oil, after washing to best preserve its life.
Member's Mark 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter with Lazy Susan Base and Storage Lid
In need of something chic to present one (or many) of Sam's Club's massive party platters? Featuring a bamboo and melamine combo that yields a luxuriously matte finish, the Member's Mark 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter with Lazy Susan Base and Storage Lid is a useful kitchen find that many Sam's Club members argue is a must-buy. This eight-piece set is designed with hosts and hostesses in mind, offering six removable serving trays upon a lazy Susan-style turntable base. Each piece is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and even comes with a lid to keep food safe from contaminants.
What do members have to say about this incredible Sam's Club bamboo melamine serving platter set? "The perfect party service trays!" one Sam's Club shopper notes. "The base is a lazy Susan so it spins. No reaching over to get snacks from [the] other side simply rotate to you. The main part will double as a [standalone] serving bowl as well. Very sturdy and aesthetically pleasing." Customers claim to use them for everything from make-your-own pizza parties to serving fruits and veggies.
Though this Member's Mark serving platter is indeed dishwasher safe, patrons should note that it shouldn't be used in the microwave. The platter is available in several prints — including Americana (with red and blue stars), a white and blue floral pattern, and several floral designs — and runs for $21.98 as of the time of publication.
Member's Mark 8-Piece Stainless Steel Silicone Utensil Set
Most of us take for granted how much durable, practical, and all-around useful kitchenware can elevate our cooking game. That's why customers absolutely love Member's Mark 8-Piece Stainless Steel Silicone Utensil Set. Though woefully basic at first blush, this 8-piece set blends style with functionality, offering virtually every utensil you need to cook up your next meal.
Member's Mark 8-Piece Stainless Steel Silicone Utensil Set is available in white and gold, black and silver, and all black, and comes equipped with a spatula, soup ladle, spaghetti server, and more. The utensils go for $24.88 at the time of publication, with customers insisting that their overall quality makes them worth the purchase.
"This 8-piece set is great as either a starter or replacement set, " a Sam's Club customer claims. "It has everything you need to start from scratch or replace all your old stained, melted, and chipped cooking utensils. These feel like they will last a long time. [...] The silicone material makes them safe to use with any of my pots and pans without having to worry about scratching or damaging them." Others echo the sentiment that they're surprisingly durable, but also comfortable to use.
Member's Mark 24-Qt. Covered Aluminum Stock Pot
The Member's Mark 24-Quart. Covered Aluminum Stock Pot might seem slightly expensive at just under $44 a pot, but given its colossal size and versatile usage, its addition to your preexisting collection may just prove invaluable. In case you aren't aware, stock pots are useful for many things — whether you want to cook large batches of food or sanitize multiple glass jars at once, a stock pot is a high-quality investment, and Sam's Club's is no different.
"I bought one of these pots recently because I wanted a bigger vessel to cook in," states a Sam's Club member. "After using it once, I immediately ordered a second. This is an extremely high-quality pot. It is very thick and sturdy and heats very evenly, so that things do not burn. Very, very well constructed and easy to clean." Multiple reviewers praise its ability to batch cook in large quantities, with customers using it to whip up the likes of gumbo, sausage gravy, and chili.
Member's Mark's stock pot comes with heavy-duty handles and a lid, and it is made with commercial-grade aluminum. The pot is also dishwasher safe, but only if you can get it to fit!
Member's Mark 4-Pack Yarn Dyed Silicone Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Mini Mitt Set
Member's Mark 4-Pack Yarn Dyed Silicone Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Mini Mitt set combines a heat-resistant silicone grip with the comfort of soft, plush fabric to yield a comfortable and attractive oven mitt set that works to protect fingers. Customers state that, in addition to its decorative look and feel, the set functions great, offering a strong grip, durable fabric, and superior protection from the oven's heat.
"I'm really impressed with this Member's Mark Silicone Oven Mitt Set," a Sam's Club customer states. "The pieces are sturdy, well-made, and look great in the kitchen. The silicone grip works extremely well — even with heavy, hot pans, everything feels secure and protected. I also love that the set includes a pot holder and two mini mitts, which are perfect for quick grabs or handling smaller dishes." Customers also claim that they're waterproof and wash well.
The Member's Mark Silicone Oven Mitt set comes with two mini mitts, a pot holder, and a full-sized oven mitt. You can take your pick from gray, indigo, and black. At the time of publication, they cost $14.98 — although, as usual, pricing may vary in-store and online.
Methodology
The Sam's Club recommendations featured in this article were selected based on the overall positive consensus of customer reviews. We selected products that consistently receive similar positive feedback on the Sam's Club website.
Bear in mind that quality, pricing, colors, availability, and other details reported in the article are subject to change. As always, customer satisfaction concerning each item may vary, so be sure to conduct your own research before determining if a recommended Sam's Club kitchen item is right for you.