7 Massive Sam's Club Party Platters For Your Next Shindig (Under $30)
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When hosting guests, it's important to have plenty of snacks for them to enjoy. While some people, such as Ina Garten, prepare several homemade dishes for each dinner party they host, opting for store-bought is just as valid and can sometimes be the wiser choice. This is especially true if you're a member of Sam's Club, which has several high-quality party platters that are perfect for those wanting a quick and enjoyable spread for guests to enjoy.
The beauty of Sam's Club's party trays is that, while some are best enjoyed during dinner parties and late-night hangouts, others are great for breakfasts, brunches, and lunches; meaning you can feed guests appropriately at any time of day. Not to mention these Sam's Club products are perfect for those on a budget, as each of the party platters on this list costs less than $30 — a great price given how much food is included in each one. Considering the fact that overpriced items are one of the biggest complaints raised against Sam's Club by its shoppers, this selection of party platters is one area where the store truly shines.
Member's Mark Breakfast Platter
The best way to start your guests' days off right is by getting the Member's Mark Breakfast Platter, which features 40 small pastries synonymous with a sweet morning meal. The platter includes five unique flavors — strawberry delight, lemon raspberry, cinnamon crumb, chocolate swirl, and blueberry streusel. This remarkable variety alongside the product's low price of just $20.93 makes the breakfast platter a real steal for those who want to provide a sweet and memorable breakfast or brunch to their invitees.
Member's Mark Fruit and Cheese Tray
For those looking for a sweet, varied, and relatively healthy platter to serve company, look no further than the Member's Mark Fruit and Cheese Tray at Sam's Club. This fruit and cheese tray includes strawberries, red and green grapes, and cubes of both colby Jack and cheddar cheese (the strawberries are sometimes replaced with apple slices when strawberries are out of stock). In the case of this party platter, the amount of food ultimately depends on how much you spend, as Sam's Club charges $4.98 per pound. This usually equates to around $17, but can vary depending on how the platter is packaged at your local Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Fresh-Cut Vegetable Tray and Ranch Dressing
If you're looking for the absolute healthiest option to serve your guests at your next get-together, the Member's Mark Fresh-Cut Vegetable Tray will ensure you get a healthy serving of veggies by the end of the day. Intended for six to eight people to enjoy, the vegetable tray features broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, mini peppers, tomatoes, celery, and carrots alongside a small cup of ranch dressing. This is another instance of Sam's Club selling a platter at a weight-based price. The veggies come at $4.44 per pound, and averages out to $14 in total.
Member's Mark Shrimp Tray with Cocktail Sauce
Looking toward some heavier hitting party platters to serve your guests, few things can compare to the Member's Mark Shrimp Tray. Because shrimp is simultaneously low in calories yet high in protein, it acts as the perfect appetizer for people to enjoy throughout the event. Not to mention, the mild and adaptable flavor of shrimp makes it a widely-enjoyed seafood that tastes even better here as it's served alongside lemon slices and a zesty cocktail sauce. At $10.14 per pound, the tray usually costs around $18 and has around five servings per container. While this may mean you'll want to grab two platters if you're hosting a large party full of shrimp lovers, just one will surely satiate you and a handful of guests at your next gathering.
Member's Mark Charcuterie Entertainment Tray
Charcuterie boards are an increasingly popular trend these days, so it makes all the sense in the world for you to purchase a pre-made platter full of meats, cheeses, and crackers to enjoy at your next shindig. The Member's Mark Charcuterie Entertainment Tray sits right at the limit of our $30 budget for the list, but despite being the most expensive it's well worth the price. The platter includes prosciutto, hot soppressata, and Genoa salami as the three cured meats; havarti dill, smoked Gouda, and sharp cheddar as the three cheeses; and multi-grain crackers as the crunchy vehicle for those key ingredients. This selection (alongside the additional mustard, Greek olive medley, and mixed nuts also included on the tray) manages to provide a lot of bang for your buck and will likely lead to the best charcuterie night possible.
Member's Mark by FujiSan Akita Sushi Roll Party Tray
Another platter that could easily be the main event of any gathering you have, the Member's Mark by FujiSan Akita Sushi Roll Party Tray is one of the best products that Sam's Club has to offer. The 44-piece sushi tray includes four pieces of ebi shrimp nigiri and 10 pieces each of four different styles of uramaki — a spicy California roll, a regular California roll, a shrimp tempura roll, and a California crunch roll. This massive tray is a true crowd-pleaser, and is made even better by its relatively low price; the sushi platter costs just $25.17. Plus, Sam's Club's sushi has been referred to as the best of the best among fans of grocery store sushi. All that's to say that Sam's Club's massive $25 sushi tray is a total steal that members need to take advantage of — especially when they're feeding a party.
Sam's Club Assorted Cookie Tray
Finally, after all the eating is done, some guests will likely feel it's time for dessert. The Sam's Club-branded Assorted Cookie Tray is for those people. The Assorted Cookie Tray is the biggest (and likely sweetest) party tray available at Sam's Club, with 84 cookies in total consisting of four different flavors. You'll find 12 white chunk macadamia, 18 chocolate chunk, 18 oatmeal raisin, and 36 Mini Candy cookies on the platter; giving it the remarkable weight of six pounds of delight. At just $19.93, the cookie tray is not only capable of satisfying the sweet tooth of you and your guests, but is also an incredibly cost-effective way to do so.