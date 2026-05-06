7 Massive Sam's Club Party Platters For Your Next Shindig (Under $30)

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When hosting guests, it's important to have plenty of snacks for them to enjoy. While some people, such as Ina Garten, prepare several homemade dishes for each dinner party they host, opting for store-bought is just as valid and can sometimes be the wiser choice. This is especially true if you're a member of Sam's Club, which has several high-quality party platters that are perfect for those wanting a quick and enjoyable spread for guests to enjoy.

The beauty of Sam's Club's party trays is that, while some are best enjoyed during dinner parties and late-night hangouts, others are great for breakfasts, brunches, and lunches; meaning you can feed guests appropriately at any time of day. Not to mention these Sam's Club products are perfect for those on a budget, as each of the party platters on this list costs less than $30 — a great price given how much food is included in each one. Considering the fact that overpriced items are one of the biggest complaints raised against Sam's Club by its shoppers, this selection of party platters is one area where the store truly shines.