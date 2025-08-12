Ina Garten's Menu Trick That Makes Hosting Dinner Parties A Lot Less Stressful

Back in mid-century America, dinner parties were all about ostentation — showing off for the boss or valued clients, that kind of thing. In more recent years, however, they've become far more casual affairs, and even Ina Garten is onboard with this trend. While we can't quite see her ordering pizza and cracking open a 12-pack and calling it done, her special-occasion menus only run to maybe five or six dishes instead of being the kind of sumptuous multi-course banquets you might associate with an actual contessa.

One of Garten's dinner party menus revolves around a simple dish for which she's well known: roast chicken. Her spring menu features the entree, with salad as a starter, garlic mashed potatoes and parmesan-roasted asparagus as sides, and a raspberry-rhubarb crostata for dessert. As this last-named item can be served at room temperature, it falls into the make-ahead category, while the potatoes and the fried goat cheese medallions that top the salad are prepared on the stove. That leaves the oven for the chicken and asparagus, thus adhering to Garten's menu planning rule.

Perhaps her easiest menus of all, however, are ones where nearly everything can be made in advance, like her "too hot to cook" summer dinner party. The heirloom tomato and blue cheese salad, Israeli vegetable salad, lobster and avocado sandwiches, and coffee chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches can all chill in the fridge (or the freezer, for the dessert) until it's time to serve them. Then, only the non-alcoholic pomegranate spritzers need to be mixed as the guests arrive.