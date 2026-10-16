5 Trader Joe's-Coded Items We Found At Aldi (For Slightly Cheaper)

Trader Joe's and Aldi may share common German roots, but the two have taken very divergent paths. The former, with its tiki-themed stores and website full of purple prose, presents itself as the far more bougie sibling (the one with a marketing degree, no doubt). The latter, however, has a no-frills aesthetic that appeals to budget-minded shoppers and is generally the better place to buy groceries if you're looking for low, low prices. (Using Walmart as a baseline, Consumer Reports found Aldi's prices to be about 8% lower, while Trader Joe's were nearly 25% higher.) Despite the differences, there is a fair amount of overlap in the product lines offered by both stores.

Surprisingly enough, there are certain products at Aldi that are just as expensive as their TJ's counterparts, if not more so. The everything bagel seasoning at both stores is priced just the same, while Aldi's answer to Trader Joe's takeout-style Mandarin Orange Chicken may cost a few cents more per ounce. Plenty of other Aldi items, however, are cheaper than similar products sold at Trader Joe's, including the following snacks, sauces, and entrees. While it can be hard to keep up with the pace at which both stores switch up their inventory, these Trader Joe's-style Aldi offerings seem to be part of the permanent roster. Either that, or they're the kind of seasonal items that return with enough regularity that you barely notice they've gone before they're on the way back again.