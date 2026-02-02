16 Aldi Finds You Need For A Fiber-Heavy Diet

Nutrition is not immune from trends. Once upon a time, antioxidants were all the rage, while protein is the current darling. (This explains why people are adding cottage cheese to brownies and using it as a chili topping in lieu of sour cream). Fiber, however, gets a little less love, since instead of doing something glamorous like building muscles, it has the far less enviable job of assisting with the digestive process. It doesn't just promote pooping, however; it can also help you feel fuller while lowering your risk of several medical conditions including colorectal cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Adding fiber-rich vegetables like artichokes to your diet can help boost your intake, true, but these products from Aldi will also let you sneak in quite a bit of fiber in a more convenient way.

All of the items on this list, whether or not they tout "high fiber" on the packaging, nevertheless deliver a significant chunk of your recommended daily intake with each serving. (This ranges from 21 grams a day for women over 50 to 38 grams a day for men under 50, but the nutrition data on Aldi's packaging seems to be based on an average of 28 grams.) Some are snack foods, while others are side dishes or entrees. Believe it or not, we even located a high-fiber soda! Since this is Aldi, none of these items will break the bank, but all of them should help, umm, keep your bodily functions moving along as they should.