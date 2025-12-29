The Delicious Aldi Dip That Makes For A Perfect Taco Topping

Mexican street corn has exploded in popularity in America. Known as "elotes" in Mexico, it features grilled, charred corn on the cob that gets slathered in a mixture of mayonnaise and sour cream (or Mexican crema), and coated with Cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, and spices. With awareness of the delicious dish still on the rise, there's been more experimentation, with many opting to remove the corn kernels and turn the ingredients into midwest-style street corn casseroles, salads, bowls, and dips. Even Aldi has gotten in on the action with its Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip. It's a creamy, cool appetizer that's excellent scooped up with corn chips, but also makes an ingenious topping for tacos.

Among other ingredients, Aldi's street corn dip is made with fire-roasted corn, mayo, Neufchâtel cheese (Neufchâtel is similar to cream cheese), sour cream, Monterey jack cheese, Cotija cheese, spices, cilantro, and smoked paprika — all things that are tasty on a taco. For a quick dinner, all you need to do is warm some tortillas and cook up your protein of choice with taco seasoning, and use the dip as your topping. You can certainly add other ingredients like lettuce and tomato, but the street corn dip is so flavorful that it creates a satisfying taco dinner all by itself. And, of course, if you can put it on tacos, you can certainly drop a spoonful on nachos, tostadas, quesadillas, and burritos.