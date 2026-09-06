9 Tasty Frozen Side Dishes Available At Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree is often looked down on — some might say that the store doesn't sell worthwhile products, let alone ones that are high quality. However, if you actually look, you can find many diamonds in the rough at the nationwide chain. Just as there are a number of surprisingly great kitchen supplies worth getting at Dollar Tree, there are also lots of delicious foods to choose from — especially if you're looking for tasty side dishes to complete your meals.
Looking at Dollar Tree's frozen section, in particular, there are many popular products that can complement your favorite entrees — all the items in this list are $4 or less (and several are not much more than a buck). These frozen sides really pack a punch in terms of both flavor and value. Each is available both in-store and online through Dollar Tree's Same-Day Delivery, meaning you can enjoy low prices and convenience at the same time. After all, everyone loves getting exactly what they need to complete their breakfast, lunch, or dinner without leaving their house.
Jimmy Dean Original Breakfast Sausage Links
Kicking things off with a breakfast staple, sausage links from Jimmy Dean are a must-have for just about any meal you make to start your day. Whether you pair the links with bacon and eggs for a savory explosion of flavors or use them to balance the sweetness of pancakes or waffles, sausage is sure to level up your breakfast. Each pack of the Jimmy Dean side dish comes with six sausages, meaning you can either split them with your loved ones or enjoy them all yourself for less than $0.21 a piece.
Purchase a 3.9-ounce package of the Jimmy Dean Heat 'N Serve Original Breakfast Sausage Links for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Bosco Mozzarella Breadsticks
Next up, we have a side that many readers of a certain age will remember as a staple of their school lunches: Bosco Breadsticks. The small-yet-effective breadstick is perfect for dipping in marinara sauce or just eating on its own. The version Dollar Tree sells features melty mozzarella cheese inside the breadsticks, making it an appropriate side dish alongside soup, salad, pasta, and more of your favorite lunch meals.
Buy an individual Bosco Breadstick Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Imperial Garden Egg Roll
For many consumers, one of the most surprising things about Dollar Tree is how delicious its assortment of Chinese food is. The Imperial Garden Egg Rolls are an incredible choice for how little they actually cost and how big they are — each huge egg roll is 5 ounces. The product comes in both chicken and shrimp flavors, with some Redditors considering them to be among the best frozen egg rolls on the market. Regardless of which version you choose, it is sure to pair nicely with your favorite Chinese dishes — especially if you use an air fryer to heat it up.
Purchase an individual Imperial Garden Egg Roll for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Bibigo Steamed Pork and Vegetable Dumplings
The Bibigo Steamed Dumplings are among the gourmet foods hiding at Dollar Tree and are well worth picking up the next time you visit the store. The Bibigo product is available at other stores too and is considered by some folks to be one of the best frozen side dishes out there. Where Dollar Tree shines is obviously the price – though the dumplings cost more than many other products on this list, they are ultimately still very affordable. They're available in both pork and vegetable and chicken and vegetable varieties.
Buy a 6.6-ounce box of six Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings for $3.25 at Dollar Tree.
Michelina's Fettuccine Alfredo
While pasta is oftentimes a main dish, it can also be a carb-forward side that's quite fitting alongside either vegetable- or protein-centric entrees — such as simple roasted broccoli or crispy chicken thighs. The creamy, cheesy pasta doesn't feature any meat or veggies, making it a versatile side that gives you more bang for your buck than some other similar frozen pasta dishes. For these reasons, a box of this fettuccine Alfredo is a dependable frozen dish to keep on hand.
Purchase an 8.5-ounce package of Michelina's Fettuccine Alfredo for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
TJ Farms Straight Cut French Fries
This item is one of the most widely beloved side dishes for just about any entree you could think of: french fries. Dollar Tree sells 14-ounce bags of frozen fries produced by TJ Farms Select — a size that's perfect for one or two people to enjoy. Because the affordable product isn't seasoned with much more than a little bit of salt, coating your frozen french fries in oil and tossing them in a seasoning blend before throwing them in the air fryer or oven is an easy way to level up their flavor.
Buy a bag of TJ Farms Straight Cut French Fries for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
TJ Farms Pepper Stir Fry
Seeing as this list has severely lacked fruits and vegetables, the TJ Farms Pepper Stir Fry is another must-buy side from Dollar Tree. The mix includes yellow, green, and red bell peppers as well as yellow onions and are a natural fit in stir-fries, but they can also complete a number of different meals like rice and beans, taco salads, or seared pork chops.
Purchase a 12-ounce bag of TJ Farms Pepper Stir Fry for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Snapps Potato Skins
While some may view them as more of an appetizer, there's no reason the Snapps Potato Skins from Dollar Tree wouldn't make a delicious side dish. The frozen product features cheddar cheese and bacon bits in each potato skin, giving them a rich, savory flavor that is made even better when cooked in an air fryer. As for what to pair it with, potato skins are an ideal starchy complement for your next meat-centric dinner, be it chicken wings, ribs, or steak.
Buy a 13.5-ounce box of Snapps Potato Skins for $4.00 at Dollar Tree.
TGI Fridays Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Dip
Finally, we've got the perfect dip to enjoy before or during your dinner: the TGI Fridays Spinach and Artichoke Dip. A frozen version of a beloved restaurant staple, the Dollar Tree product is perfect for serving alongside wraps or chicken tenders, either for dipping or as a side dish with chips, crackers, or raw vegetable sticks. You can even use the party dip to turn grilled cheese sandwiches into a flavor bomb. Because some folks find that the texture of the frozen dip isn't ideal when it's heated in the microwave, defrosting it, placing it in a baking dish, and cooking it in the oven can definitely improve the side dish.
Purchase an 8-ounce portion of TGI Fridays Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Dip for $4.00 at Dollar Tree.