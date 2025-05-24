The Unexpected Step To Take For Crispy Chicken Thighs

The key to making poultry as good as it can be is in the preparation, as can be seen through practices like using brine for grilled chicken. Good preparation can come in different forms, but one of the best ways to create crispy pan-seared chicken thighs involves the simple practice of pouring hot water over the raw poultry before you cook it. This tactic was relayed to us by Juan Cabrera, executive chef at The Restaurant at North Block in Napa Valley.

"This is a technique used a lot in Asian cuisine, especially with duck," Cabrera told The Takeout. "Pouring boiling water over chicken thighs... causes the skin to instantly contract, becoming tight and firm. This process renders excess fat and creates a smoother surface that will crisp more effectively during cooking."

After pouring boiling water on the poultry, drying it off is absolutely vital for this trick to work. In fact, although we've suggested patting chicken thighs dry before cooking them, Cabrera says you can get even better results using a different method. "Pour boiling water over the skin, then air-dry the chicken uncovered in the refrigerator for a few hours (or overnight if you can)."