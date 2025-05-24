The Unexpected Step To Take For Crispy Chicken Thighs
The key to making poultry as good as it can be is in the preparation, as can be seen through practices like using brine for grilled chicken. Good preparation can come in different forms, but one of the best ways to create crispy pan-seared chicken thighs involves the simple practice of pouring hot water over the raw poultry before you cook it. This tactic was relayed to us by Juan Cabrera, executive chef at The Restaurant at North Block in Napa Valley.
"This is a technique used a lot in Asian cuisine, especially with duck," Cabrera told The Takeout. "Pouring boiling water over chicken thighs... causes the skin to instantly contract, becoming tight and firm. This process renders excess fat and creates a smoother surface that will crisp more effectively during cooking."
After pouring boiling water on the poultry, drying it off is absolutely vital for this trick to work. In fact, although we've suggested patting chicken thighs dry before cooking them, Cabrera says you can get even better results using a different method. "Pour boiling water over the skin, then air-dry the chicken uncovered in the refrigerator for a few hours (or overnight if you can)."
What to do after pouring boiling water over your chicken thighs
In terms of the order of operations, this trick should come after you've brined the chicken but before you've started seasoning it. "Avoid seasoning before pouring the hot water on the skin as it may wash away the seasoning," Cabrera reminded. The chef also noted that applying salt and baking powder is a great way to make chicken even crispier. After adding seasoning, there is a specific cooking method Cabrera recommends to ensure you get the ideal chicken thighs — cold searing.
Cold searing is when you add meat to a cold pan and cook it as the pan heats up rather than placing it in the pan after it's already become hot. Cold searing steak is best known as a beginner-friendly strategy, but it's just as valuable a trick for chicken thighs. "This allows the fat to render slowly and evenly, preventing the skin from shrinking too quickly," Cabrera said.