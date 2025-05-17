An Easy Prep Mistake Is Ruining Your Chicken Thighs Every Time

In my opinion, chicken thighs are one of the best parts of the bird to cook with. They're super-flavorful (white chicken meat doesn't taste as good as dark), and they're also way more forgiving when it comes to overcooking compared with leaner breasts. Whether you prefer to cook them bone-in or to debone your chicken thighs, there are plenty of ways to make them crispy and tender. But whichever cooking method you love, there's one key mistake that can leave you with some sad chicken thighs: not patting them dry before cooking.

Patting your chicken dry is crucial to remove any excess moisture. This allows for your meat to brown nicely, and the skin (if using skin-on thighs) to crisp up. If you skip this step, the moisture will end up creating a steam effect — and you'll be left with rubbery or soggy chicken. And since browning is necessary for richer flavor, it won't taste as good either.

Whether you're pan-searing, air-frying, baking, or grilling, patting your chicken thighs dry before cooking them is a non-negotiable. Plus, as an added bonus, it means your seasoning will stick better, too — which makes the poultry even more flavorsome.