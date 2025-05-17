An Easy Prep Mistake Is Ruining Your Chicken Thighs Every Time
In my opinion, chicken thighs are one of the best parts of the bird to cook with. They're super-flavorful (white chicken meat doesn't taste as good as dark), and they're also way more forgiving when it comes to overcooking compared with leaner breasts. Whether you prefer to cook them bone-in or to debone your chicken thighs, there are plenty of ways to make them crispy and tender. But whichever cooking method you love, there's one key mistake that can leave you with some sad chicken thighs: not patting them dry before cooking.
Patting your chicken dry is crucial to remove any excess moisture. This allows for your meat to brown nicely, and the skin (if using skin-on thighs) to crisp up. If you skip this step, the moisture will end up creating a steam effect — and you'll be left with rubbery or soggy chicken. And since browning is necessary for richer flavor, it won't taste as good either.
Whether you're pan-searing, air-frying, baking, or grilling, patting your chicken thighs dry before cooking them is a non-negotiable. Plus, as an added bonus, it means your seasoning will stick better, too — which makes the poultry even more flavorsome.
More ways to keep your chicken thighs crispy
Another great way to get super-crispy meat is to dry-brine your chicken thighs, which you can do up to 24 hours before cooking. This essentially means coating the thighs with salt or a seasoning and refrigerating them uncovered. Salt is great for drawing out moisture, and will help your chicken get brown and crispy. No matter your cooking method, It's also important to cook your thighs on high heat. This will help trigger the Maillard reaction, which is needed for browning and for more flavorful chicken.
If you're searing your thighs skin-on, the key is to sear them skin side down without moving them at first. The direct contact to the pan is what helps the skin develop a crispy crust, so it's best not to interfere. If oven-baking your thighs, bake them on a wire-rack with a baking tray underneath. This allows the heat to circulate better, giving you crispier results.
Once your thighs are done, avoid covering them, as this can trap steam — which will inevitably soften your chicken. Instead, rest them uncovered, or on a rack. With these simple steps, your chicken thighs will be irresistibly crispy and packed with flavor every time.