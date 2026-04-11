The Case For Coating Your Frozen French Fries Before Baking Them

French fries (which were actually invented in Belgium) are one of life's greatest pleasures. There is something so deliciously indulgent about biting into a fried piece of crispy potato dipped in your favorite sauce. Conversely, few things are as disappointing as looking forward to fries only to mess up the process and end up with soggy sticks. To help our readers avoid this, The Takeout spoke to Chef Mark Slutzky, director of culinary at McCain Foods. According to the expert, the secret to ensuring perfect frozen french (or Belgian) fries is to add a bit of coating.

Slutzky explains that most frozen fries are already partially fried in oil. This is why you don't have to double fry them as you would with homemade fries. "That said, if you're looking for an extra crispy finish, you can give your fries a spritz of your favorite cooking oil before baking to help them brown up," he states. Oil is useful when seasoning fries, too, as the fat helps bind the spices and herbs to the potatoes.

The chef also uses oil to revive soggy french fries. "To bring them back to life, give them a light mist of oil to help restore that crispy texture, then heat them in your air fryer at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes. They'll be hot and crunchy again and ready to enjoy," Slutzky recommends. Basically, when it comes to fries, oil is your friend.