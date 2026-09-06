Make Baked Potatoes More Filling With This One Canned Ingredient
Steak with baked potatoes is an iconic American dinner, but whether you're eating more plant-based or simply can't stomach soaring beef prices, we've got good news. If you top the baked potatoes right, you can skip the steak and prepare a satisfying meal with just the spuds and a vegetarian pantry staple: canned lentils.
Lentils are a fabulous plant-based protein alternative in everything from chili to Bolognese, and baked potatoes are no exception. Not only can the fiber- and protein-packed legumes turn the spuds into a complete and filling meat-free dinner, but lentils' hearty texture and mild flavor pair beautifully with all kinds of sauces and seasonings, and the contrast of tender, saucy lentils with fluffy taters is delightful. Plus, the convenience of canned lentils means you can whip up a delectable baked potato filling in minutes.
How to add lentils to baked potatoes
Adding canned lentils to baked potatoes is incredibly simple and forgiving. The legumes are pre-cooked, so you just have to warm them up. Rinse and drain the lentils, and then quickly saute them with oil and your favorite seasonings for a heartier, ground meat-like texture, or simmer them in broth or another flavorful liquid for a stewier consistency. Then, spoon them into your perfectly fluffy baked potatoes with any other fillings you like, and dig in. Basic baked potatoes and lentils make a tasty, budget-friendly, and protein-packed meal, but if you're feeling fancy, you could take things to the next level with myriad variations.
Make shepherd's pie-inspired lentil-stuffed baked potatoes with the addition of gravy, veggies, and plenty of butter. Go for sweet and savory sloppy Joe vibes by adding a bit of paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and your favorite sweetener to the simmering lentils. You could even add a taco-inspired twist by sauteing the lentils with taco seasoning, and topping everything off with sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and other additions. No matter how you season it, this satisfying, vegetarian-friendly baked potato filling is well worth a shot. If you're looking for more convenient baked spud inspiration, here are 14 canned foods that make delicious baked potato toppings.