Make Baked Potatoes More Filling With This One Canned Ingredient

Adding canned lentils to baked potatoes is incredibly simple and forgiving. The legumes are pre-cooked, so you just have to warm them up. Rinse and drain the lentils, and then quickly saute them with oil and your favorite seasonings for a heartier, ground meat-like texture, or simmer them in broth or another flavorful liquid for a stewier consistency. Then, spoon them into your perfectly fluffy baked potatoes with any other fillings you like, and dig in. Basic baked potatoes and lentils make a tasty, budget-friendly, and protein-packed meal, but if you're feeling fancy, you could take things to the next level with myriad variations.

Make shepherd's pie-inspired lentil-stuffed baked potatoes with the addition of gravy, veggies, and plenty of butter. Go for sweet and savory sloppy Joe vibes by adding a bit of paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and your favorite sweetener to the simmering lentils. You could even add a taco-inspired twist by sauteing the lentils with taco seasoning, and topping everything off with sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and other additions. No matter how you season it, this satisfying, vegetarian-friendly baked potato filling is well worth a shot. If you're looking for more convenient baked spud inspiration, here are 14 canned foods that make delicious baked potato toppings.