What These 13 Plant-Based Meats Are Actually Made Of

A vegan and a meat-eater walk into a bar. There was a point in time when that would have been an unlikely scenario, at least if both parties were looking to leave equally satisfied with their meals. Meat alternatives used to be limited to veggie sandwiches and bean-based burgers. While those options are tasty in their own right, they don't come close to the array of plant-based meats available today. Now, plant-based meat brands are tapping into not just the meat-free market, but the meat-eating one as well.

Targeting meat-eaters, and even those new to a plant-based lifestyle, means creating meat alternatives that walk the walk, not just talk the talk. Brands like Impossible and Beyond are among the companies making plant-based meats that look, feel, and taste like the real thing. This modern revamp, coupled with increased awareness around the fact that plant-based meats are often more eco-friendly, makes the future of plant-based eating look bright. But how do you get a burger with no animal products in it to mimic the original?

Each brand has its own uniquely crafted recipe, but there are some common factors involved. Mimicking meat requires carefully selected seasonings to achieve the right flavor, binding agents for the perfect texture, and special machinery to get the look on point. We looked at 13 different plant-based meats and peeked behind the label to see how they applied these strategies. From nuggets that spotlight simple ingredients to patties that "bleed," the creativity knows no bounds.