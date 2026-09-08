14 Wildest Things Customers Have Requested At Fast Food Chains

Fast food is an entire universe of quirk, eccentricity, and strangeness unto itself. The first ones to tell you this are the fast food workers themselves, who regularly come across all types of customer behavior that seems idiosyncratic to this type of service industry. There's just something about the ubiquity and the expeditiousness of fast food joints that gives people a license to be as kooky as they want to be with their meal orders.

Thanks to social media, many of the absurd, hilarious, and, let's be fair, disgusting requests seen at the nation's fast food eateries are captured for posterity — mostly by the bewildered staff, but sometimes by the customers themselves. Some of these orders are just absolute gems of wackiness, each deserving of their own chef's kiss (fry-cook's kiss?).

The following are 14 of the wildest things customers have asked for at fast food chains. We say "things" and not "meals" because some of these are, um, difficult to categorize as such. Maybe you think they're bonkers, maybe not. But hey, it's a free country – feel free to consume food in all sorts of weird ways.