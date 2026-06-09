The Raising Cane's Side Dish Co-Founder Todd Graves Refuses To Eat

Considering the rampant backlash launched at the McDonald's CEO who looked like he didn't want to swallow the chain's food, it's no surprise other fast-food founders and executives are trying to be a bit clearer about their preferences — even if it reflects poorly on one of their menu items. This mentality is one Raising Cane's founder, Todd Graves, proved to be a believer in, as he outright said he isn't a fan of coleslaw and prefers to swap it out with a different side whenever possible.

Graves revealed this opinion in an Instagram interview with Joe Bonham when asked about his go-to Raising Cane's order. His answer — a Box Combo, no coleslaw, extra toast, and extra sauce — immediately led to questions about the coleslaw. Graves was upfront and honest about his disinterest in the side. "I don't like coleslaw, man," the founder admitted, "that's why you can trade it out!"

The founder and CEO of Raising Cane's take is far from an uncommon one; Cane's fans online are notoriously low on the restaurant's coleslaw and even we ranked it as one of the worst fast-food coleslaws on the market. Graves acknowledged, "Every once in a while, I get somebody that likes it, but I'm not crazy about coleslaw, so trade it out for toast."