7 Fast Food Chains With The Worst Coleslaw And 6 With The Tastiest
Coleslaw is a crowd pleaser thanks to its zesty flavor, crunchy texture, and refreshing coolness. Made with chopped cabbage and carrots, the colorful concoction is topped with a creamy salad dressing typically made with ingredients such as mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, and celery seeds. Sugar or maple syrup are also often thrown into the mix to balance the acidity of some of the other ingredients.
While coleslaw has a long history, the side dish arrived in the U.S with Dutch settlers in the early 17th century. The recipe for the salad back then included diced cabbage and a dressing made with melted butter, oil, and vinegar. Even the word coleslaw comes from the Dutch word "koolsla," with "kool" meaning cabbage and "sla" salad. The modern version of coleslaw, as we know it today, dates back to the mid-18th century when mayonnaise was invented.
When prepared well, coleslaw is creamy, crunchy, and refreshing. However, if prepared poorly or left out for too long, the side dish can be flavorless, overly mushy, and unappetizing. To help you get your next fast food coleslaw fix, we spent hours perusing menus and poring over reviews of coleslaws at different chain restaurants. If you would like to find out more about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.
Tastiest: KFC
The cornerstone of KFC's success is the chain's Kentucky Fried Chicken. Perfected by the iconic Colonel Sanders way back in 1939, Kentucky Fried Chicken still uses the original recipe that combines 11 secret herbs and spices. While most of KFC's menu centers around this iconic poultry, the chain also offers a range of side dishes, including french fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, and coleslaw salad. The sweet and zesty side comes with shredded carrots, cabbage, onion, as well as the restaurant's creamy signature dressing.
Just like its fried chicken, KFC's coleslaw has garnered a loyal following of food enthusiasts who can't resist its delicious simplicity. Brian Boone, who reviewed the side dish for The Takeout, gives it top marks for its finely chopped vegetables, visual appeal, and chilled temperature, saying that it provides a refreshing contrast to KFC's other dishes. Another reviewer shares a soft spot for the restaurant's coleslaw, noting, "It's actually pretty tasty, [it] has a nice crunchy texture too." The praise doesn't stop there, as yet another customer adds: "I love it, it's my favorite coleslaw from any joint I've tried if I'm honest."
Worst: El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco is a Mexican fast food chain that specializes in never-frozen, fire-grilled chicken. More specifically, the chain incorporates the poultry into various dishes, such as burritos, tostada salads, and tacos. It goes without saying that the chicken can also be ordered straight off the grill — all you have to do is pick from chicken breasts, wings, thighs, and legs. El Pollo Loco also serves a range of sides to accompany its chicken-centric menu. In addition to the classic Mexican sides of rice and pinto beans, the chain also serves coleslaw, which is somewhat of an unexpected option for a Mexican menu.
There might be a good reason why Mexican restaurants aren't known for their coleslaws. El Pollo Loco's slaw certainly hasn't won itself any fans among the chain's patrons. While the restaurant describes the side as "the creamiest, dreamiest addition to any meal," this isn't exactly how some diners put it. For example, one patron compliments the chain's mac and cheese and French fries, but says that the coleslaw isn't all that good. Another diner is also happy with other items on the restaurant's menu but complains that its slaw doesn't come with enough dressing.
Tastiest: Church's Texas Chicken
It's a little known fact that the founder of Church's Fried Chicken To-Go, which was later renamed Church's Texas Chicken, used to work as a chicken incubator salesman. Considering this — and the restaurant's name — it may not come as a surprise that Church's Texas Chicken is best known for its original and spicy fried chicken. However, the poultry isn't all that keeps customers coming back to the restaurant — the coleslaw is another favorite. Listed alongside other accompaniments, such as fried okra, jalapeño cheese bombers, and honey-butter biscuits, Church's Texas Chicken's coleslaw is both creamy and tangy. It's also the perfect temperature to put out a fire after indulging in the chain's spicy fried chicken.
Numerous diners have complimented the coleslaw at Church's Texas Chicken. For instance, one satisfied customer says: "I love Church's coleslaw. It has just enough sweet flavor and it's always cold, just like I like it." Another diner expresses a similar sentiment, adding, "It is an awesome side along with the great tasting chicken." Interestingly, one YouTube reviewer has a special piece of advice on how to best enjoy Church's Texas Chicken's coleslaw, recommending that it be mixed with a little gravy. We're not completely convinced.
Worst: Zaxby's
If you have never eaten at Zaxby's, you are definitely not alone. Most of the chain's restaurants are located in the Southeastern U.S., with the greatest presence in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida. While the menu at Zaxby's is dominated by Chicken Fingerz and wings, which are served with a range of dipping sauces, the restaurant also serves salads, special kids' meals, and sides — pretty typical stuff for a fast food restaurant. However, unlike most other similar chains, Zaxby's offers not one but two types of slaw. The restaurant's Coleslaw Cup is made with green cabbage and carrots, while its Asian Slaw comes with a mixture of green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots marinated in a citrus vinaigrette.
While Zaxby's claims that its coleslaw is made in-house daily, this doesn't necessarily translate to quality. Mashed has rated the restaurant's coleslaw as the least desirable item on its menu, noting that the dish lacks texture, that it has little flavor, and that it's overly watery. Another common complaint is that the restaurant's slaw tastes old. For instance, one customer reports, "My coleslaw didn't seem fresh. I took a couple of bites of the coleslaw and decided not to finish it. It was hot." Another patron seconds this, saying that the coleslaw tasted sour and might have been expired.
Tastiest: Culver's
Culver's has made a name for itself with butterburgers and frozen custard. However, there's much more to the chain's menu than these classic favorites — the slaw being a case in point. Culver's makes its coleslaw fresh every day, and it shows. The blend of chopped cabbage and carrots is consistently fresh and crispy, providing a perfect pairing to the chain's burgers, sandwiches, salads, and seafood dishes. Diners who aren't in the mood for slaw can also complete their meal with chili, loaded French fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed broccoli, or a garden side salad.
Culver's coleslaw has earned the seal of approval from diners. In fact, Mashed has given the side dish the title of the best fast food coleslaw, describing it as crunchy, creamy, and refreshing. Cheapism also awards the slaw top marks, calling it fresh, crunchy, creamy, and mildly sweet. The platform also highlights that in addition to cabbage and carrots, the dish contains celery seeds. Several other customers have also been impressed with the crunchy veggie mix, calling it really good and quite good.
Worst: Popeyes
Popeyes has been serving Louisiana-style chicken since 1972, when the chain's first restaurant opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. Inspired by the bold flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisines, the restaurant gradually gained a loyal following. Today, the chain boasts over 3,000 locations across the U.S. In addition to growing in popularity, the restaurant has also expanded its menu beyond chicken, offering seafood and a range of sides, including homestyle mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, and red beans and rice. While it's not a typical Southern specialty, Popeyes also serves coleslaw with carrots and cabbage.
Popeyes describes its coleslaw as tangy and crispy — just the way slaw is meant to taste. Unfortunately, many diners don't agree with this assessment. Time Out recommends giving the dish a hard pass, noting that it's bland and overly creamy. Backing this view, one TikTok reviewer says that the coleslaw at Popeyes is one of the worst he has ever tried, adding, "It has no flavor to it. I am just eating cabbage." Some diners have also mentioned that their slaw contained pickles, which may or may not be a welcome addition depending on personal preference.
Tastiest: Long John Silver's
Long John Silver's doesn't have many veggie options. Most of the chain's menu focuses on fish and shrimp, with a few chicken dishes thrown into the mix. The food is predominantly battered and deep fried, although the restaurant does offer a few grilled dishes. While vegetables definitely aren't Long John Silver's strong suit, the restaurant does serve bowls of green beans, corn, and coleslaw.
Many diners have found that the crispy cabbage mix at Long John Silver's offers a refreshing contrast to the heavier, fried items on the menu. Hayley Dunn from Recipes Dunn Right has enjoyed the slaw so much that she has come up with her own copycat recipe for the side. More specifically, she says that in opposition to some other "nasty" coleslaws out there, the slaw at Long John Silver's is deliciously tangy and sweet. Another diner has also been impressed with the menu item, saying, "The coleslaw was great tasting and we got a copious serving."
Worst: Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's has built its brand on chicken fingers. In fact, the chain doesn't really serve anything other than battered chicken, with the exception of side dishes. While the restaurant's menu is deliberately simple, the few sides that it does offer include crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and its signature Cane's sauce. Made in-house daily, the slaw is composed of chopped red and green cabbage, carrots, and dressing.
While the Raising Cane's website describes its coleslaw as "crunchy, cool and refreshing," the menu item hasn't impressed most diners. In fact, many reviewers have expressed their preference for the restaurant's Texas toast, with one customer saying, "I wish they could replace the coleslaw with extra toast" and another patron commenting, "Keep the coleslaw and give me extra toast." Another reviewer also expresses their distaste for the cabbage mix, noting, "The coleslaw tastes generic and underwhelming. A good coleslaw can be magic and this is not it."
Tastiest: Captain D's
Unlike many other fast food chains, which specialize in burgers or fried chicken, Captain D's serves seafood dishes. These include battered fish and shrimp, seafood stuffed crab shells, and lobster rolls and bites. The chain also offers a variety of side dishes, including baked potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, and french fries. One of the few vegetable dishes on the menu, the chain's coleslaw is made in-house daily with fresh cabbage and a sweet slaw dressing.
Customers have given the coleslaw at Captain D's the green light, saying that the dish hits the right spot. A case in point is one satisfied diner who enthuses: "Captain D's coleslaw is THE best anywhere... LOVE it." Another happy customer says that he always orders a double coleslaw instead of getting the restaurant's French fries. Yet another diner says that the coleslaw makes them feel "like a day at the beach." We get the point.
Worst: Sonny's BBQ
Sonny's BBQ has been serving slow-smoked barbecue since opening its doors in 1968. With signature dishes like St. Louis ribs, pulled or sliced pork, and beef brisket, the restaurant cooks its meats low and slow to optimize their flavor and tenderness. The founder of the chain, Sonny Tillman, explained the philosophy behind the chain's food in an interview with Jacksonville.com, saying, "The idea is to make people happy. You've got to start with a good product — the best quality meat, use good wood to smoke it, then cook it slow and easy with tender loving care, and present it well."
While Sonny's BBQ's slow approach to fast food may work for its roasts, it hasn't had the same success when it comes to its Homemade Coleslaw. Many diners have described the menu item as bland, with one reviewer saying, "The coleslaw was crisp cabbage, carrot shavings, and a white liquid. No seasonings of any kind and the coleslaw sauce had become the liquid on the bottom of the dish. Sorry, no points." Another customer is of the same opinion, noting, "This is why most people don't like coleslaw. It's just cabbage, celery seeds, and some sugar."
Tastiest: Bojangles
With over 800 locations, Bojangles has a significant presence in the Southeastern U.S., particularly in North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. As such, it's not surprising that the chain is well-known for its Southern-style cuisine, including Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The chain also serves an assortment of side dishes, including dirty rice, mashed potatoes and gravy, and Cajun pintos. The chain's "Fixins" menu includes only two vegetable-based dishes: green beans and coleslaw.
Luckily, the slaw is worth a try, with a tangy and creamy flavor that pairs well with the restaurant's other dishes. One contented patron has described their dining experience at the restaurant as a real treat, adding that they love its coleslaw. Another customer seconds this, saying, "[The] coleslaw was nice and cold and pretty yummy!" Several other reviewers are also fond of the dish, describing it as refreshing and out of this world.
Worst: Pollo Campero
Founded in 1971 in Guatemala, Pollo Campero only made its way to the U.S. in 2002. Today, the chain has over 100 locations in the States, a testament to the staying power of its unique recipes. Pollo Campero's chicken dishes are prepared using a recipe that has been passed down generations, with each piece of chicken hand-breaded and seasoned. Just like its other menu items, Pollo Campero's coleslaw is prepared daily, for optimal freshness. Unfortunately, the mixture of diced cabbage and carrots in a sweet and zesty sauce hasn't managed to win over diners.
Patrons have expressed dissatisfaction with Pollo Campero's coleslaw, with many reviewers describing it as flavorless. A prime example is one patron who says: "The coleslaw was plain and tasted like the container it came in. [...] Definitely not recommending and definitely not returning." Another underwhelmed customer also says that they aren't a fan of the side dish, adding, "It was supposed to be creamy, but it was a mix of that and water. I simply didn't like how it tasted."
Worst: Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Dickey's Barbecue Pit has been around for a while. In fact, the restaurant has been in the business of keeping customers happy with their slow-smoked Texas barbecue for more than 80 years. From pit-smoked meats like brisket and pork ribs to Polish kielbasa, the chain's meats are prepared over hickory wood to give them a delicious smoky flavor. To round out the meal, Dickey's Barbecue Pit also offers around 10 different side dishes, including coleslaw made with cabbage, carrots, and a sweet and tangy dressing.
Diners after a side dish might be better off skipping the chain's coleslaw and opting for one of its other offerings such as Barbecue Beans, Crispy Fried Okra, or Green Beans With Bacon. One customer describes Dickey's Barbecue Pit's slaw as a real letdown, elaborating, "OMG was this bad...........it was [a] semi-gelatinous green pudding [...] with chunks of stuff floating in liquid [with] what [looked] like 1/2 dissolved gelatin.........that might be recognizable as cabbage if you squinted. [...] It wasn't much better than it looked, I think I managed to get through 1/3 of it." Another customer is just as unimpressed with the side, noting, "Lots of places do a rather pedestrian coleslaw, not enough interesting about it/too bland, but it's rare to mess it up so badly it's borderline inedible. That was the case here."
Methodology
Coleslaw is a beloved side dish that can add a refreshing crunch to any meal. Being ultra versatile, the menu item is often used to accompany a wide range of dishes, from fried chicken and burgers to tacos and burritos. However, while it's pretty simple to make, coleslaw can be tricky to perfect. This means that the flavor and texture of this side can vary widely between restaurants.
To help you satisfy your next coleslaw craving, we have analyzed customer reviews on trusted platforms such as TripAdvisor, Reddit, and Yelp. We have also inspected the menus at various fast food restaurants for any information about how their coleslaw is prepared.