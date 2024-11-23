7 Fast Food Chains With The Worst Coleslaw And 6 With The Tastiest

Coleslaw is a crowd pleaser thanks to its zesty flavor, crunchy texture, and refreshing coolness. Made with chopped cabbage and carrots, the colorful concoction is topped with a creamy salad dressing typically made with ingredients such as mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, and celery seeds. Sugar or maple syrup are also often thrown into the mix to balance the acidity of some of the other ingredients.

While coleslaw has a long history, the side dish arrived in the U.S with Dutch settlers in the early 17th century. The recipe for the salad back then included diced cabbage and a dressing made with melted butter, oil, and vinegar. Even the word coleslaw comes from the Dutch word "koolsla," with "kool" meaning cabbage and "sla" salad. The modern version of coleslaw, as we know it today, dates back to the mid-18th century when mayonnaise was invented.

When prepared well, coleslaw is creamy, crunchy, and refreshing. However, if prepared poorly or left out for too long, the side dish can be flavorless, overly mushy, and unappetizing. To help you get your next fast food coleslaw fix, we spent hours perusing menus and poring over reviews of coleslaws at different chain restaurants. If you would like to find out more about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.