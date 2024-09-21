The Zesty Upgrade Your Favorite Salad Dressing Needs

Store-bought salad dressing is a convenience, for sure, but is it really living up to its full potential? If your salad is on the ho-hum side of the scale, that means your dressing should be spectacular, marvelous, divine — and it can be, with just a little zhuzh from a condiment you likely already have in your fridge.

Rather than adding actual pickles — which are having their moment in the sun — to the dressing (though they do add an extra punch of taste to the salad itself), you're going to add the juice the pickles are floating in. If you have a jar of these brined treats hanging out in your kitchen (after all, open jars last a few months in the fridge), you can apply this clever use for pickle juice.

Not only is the acidity — as well as the sweetness, if you're using bread and butter pickle juice, or the spiciness if you're using hot pickles — going to perk up whatever dressing you're using, the brine adds a bit of salty, savory flavor. You don't have to use the mass-produced jarred pickles from the grocery store, either; if you bought some locally made from a farmer's market or were gifted a pickle of the month subscription, those artisanal juices will really take your dressing up a notch.