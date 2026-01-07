Here's The Worst Chain Restaurant Italian Sub, According To Reviews
In the mood for a quick but hearty lunch on the go? An Italian sub, with its delectably rich layers of meat and cheese, finished with crunchy, tangy toppings might sound like it's going to hit just the right spot. But if you're thinking of grabbing this beloved sandwich from a chain restaurant, proceed with caution. While you can probably find close to a dozen places offering Italian subs near you, one of them is best left uneaten, at least according to reviewers. Subway's Italian-style sub, known as the "Italian BMT," has earned criticism everywhere from publications to online forums.
The Takeout placed the Italian BMT in a disappointing last place on a ranking of chain restaurant Italian subs, based on customer reviews, citing stingy amounts of meat and cheese, while Business Insider opined that the sandwich was mediocre, as "the meats weren't great" and "salami was a little weird — spicy, but in the blandest way." Meanwhile, commenters on the popular r/subway subreddit complained that on their visits to Subway, the chain "keep[s] decreasing the BMT," with one going so far as to claim that, "If I'd eaten it blindfolded I'd have guessed it was just bun and lettuce."
Tastier ways to enjoy a meaty sandwich at Subway
While it's probably advisable to just steer clear of the Italian BMT at Subway entirely, if you do find yourself dining at one of the many locations around the country (and even the world), there are plenty more appetizing options to be had there. After all, Subway easily holds its own against heavy hitting franchises like Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A, even despite its controversial repeated total menu overhauls, for a reason. On the r/subway subreddit, users raved about the seasonal-only cranberry sauce livening up sandwiches and enthused that it "needs to be a permanent addition," while other Redditors praised the roast beef or steak and cheese options.
To really get the sandwich that suits you best, the two things to bear in mind are that Subway's menu is famously customizable, and you can make requests even as your sandwich is being made. The build-your-own sub system allows you to combine whatever meats and toppings you like best, including hearty options like meatball marinara, but if you're ordering in store, you can also make additional requests. For instance, if you like pickles (who doesn't?), you can ask the employee building your sandwich to pile them on more heavily. Just be sure to be polite, and remember that this is less feasible if you're ordering a sandwich via delivery.