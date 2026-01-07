Here's The Worst Chain Restaurant Italian Sub, According To Reviews

In the mood for a quick but hearty lunch on the go? An Italian sub, with its delectably rich layers of meat and cheese, finished with crunchy, tangy toppings might sound like it's going to hit just the right spot. But if you're thinking of grabbing this beloved sandwich from a chain restaurant, proceed with caution. While you can probably find close to a dozen places offering Italian subs near you, one of them is best left uneaten, at least according to reviewers. Subway's Italian-style sub, known as the "Italian BMT," has earned criticism everywhere from publications to online forums.

The Takeout placed the Italian BMT in a disappointing last place on a ranking of chain restaurant Italian subs, based on customer reviews, citing stingy amounts of meat and cheese, while Business Insider opined that the sandwich was mediocre, as "the meats weren't great" and "salami was a little weird — spicy, but in the blandest way." Meanwhile, commenters on the popular r/subway subreddit complained that on their visits to Subway, the chain "keep[s] decreasing the BMT," with one going so far as to claim that, "If I'd eaten it blindfolded I'd have guessed it was just bun and lettuce."