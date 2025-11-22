11 Chain Restaurant Italian Subs, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

With more than 37,000 restaurants around the world, it's safe to say that most people have been to a Subway at least once in their life. However, based on the reactions we saw from customers regarding the chain's Italian sub, which is called the Italian B.M.T., this particular menu item does not come recommended.

The Italian B.M.T. is made with spicy pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo on artisan Italian bread. But while those ingredients seem standard, the ratio may be off, and getting worse. Multiple customers have complained on Reddit about the sandwich's increasingly small amounts of meat, and cheese. One customer went so far as to say that if they had eaten the sub blindfolded, they would have guessed that it was just a bun, and lettuce. Employees joined the thread to verify that the disgruntled reviewers were being shorted, and some even said they've been instructed by their boss to give less meat, and cheese.

Elsewhere on Reddit, a customer attributed the low quality of their Subway Italian B.M.T. to the deli meat tasting manufactured. Others have described the sandwich as tasting like the chain's Spicy Italian with less meat, and low quality ham. Meanwhile, Business Insider's reviewer said of the meats on their Italian B.M.T., "The salami was a little weird — spicy, but in the blandest way — and the ham got lost at sea."