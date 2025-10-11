Sandwich Chains That Are Struggling To Keep Stores Open

Simple in concept and highly versatile, sandwiches have become a cornerstone of modern eating habits. They are easy to throw together, requiring only bread, filling, and a little imagination. From a basic ham and cheese to heartier creations like pulled pork grilled cheese sandwiches, handhelds prove that simplicity doesn't have to be flavorless and boring.

Given their popularity, it's not surprising that entire chains have built their menus around sandwiches. And while some sandwich shops have chosen to experiment with other menu items, others have kept sandwiches at the forefront of their culinary identity. Despite strong beginnings, not all sandwich chains have managed to sustain long-term viability. Successful for a time, many eventually faced closures due to shifting consumer preferences, rising competition, increasing overheads, and reduced foot traffic brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of how unexpected it may seem, some well-known — and some lesser-known — sandwich chains are finding it hard to keep their doors open. Ready to find out more? Let's take a closer look at how these once-thriving sandwich shops ended up struggling.