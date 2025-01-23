Whatever Happened To Quiznos?

If you cleaned out an old paperwork drawer and found a coupon for a free sandwich from Quiznos dated from the mid-2000s, would the name ring a bell, or conjure even the ghost of a memory? Despite shutting down about 90% of its once uber-successful storefronts, Quiznos restaurants do still exist, but the franchise has certainly seen better days. At one point in time, the Quiznos franchise was booming — with close to 5,000 locations nationwide. Through a combination of high franchise fees, heavy debt, the Great Recession of 2009, a tough competitor, and bankruptcy filings, there are very few Quiznos left today.

Founded in 1981 in Denver, Colorado by chef Jimmy Lambatos and his partner Todd Disner, Quiznos began as a trailblazing sandwich shop set to rival big names like Subway. Unfortunately, by the late-2000s, the chain could barely keep a CEO in place, switching ownership five times over five years. Franchise owners would receive the keys to their new restaurants only to find out that Quiznos required all franchises to purchase food and supplies directly from Quiznos Corporate through a subsidiary Quiznos owned, American Food Distributors. This meant more money in the high-up's pockets and more expensive purchases for franchise owners, which made them angry. So angry that they began suing (and winning against) Quiznos corporate. This legal trouble put the chain into hundreds of millions of dollars of debt.