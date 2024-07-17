Whatever Happened To Blimpie Sandwiches?

Quick service, properly made hoagie-style sandwiches have proven to be not only popular in the United States, but all over the world. Consider fast food giant Subway, which boasts over 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. And, while not as widespread, places like Firehouse Subs and Jimmy John's are plentiful enough to show people that big, long, customizable sandwiches are probably here to stay. Before any of these sandwich shops existed, though, there was Blimpie, which debuted in 1964, a year before Subway opened up its first location.

Blimpie was enormously successful, spiking in popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s with over 2,000 locations nationwide by the new millennium. Today, a little over 100 locations are in operation, and due to a lack of advertising, some people might be surprised that the company still exists at all. Between some unsuccessful changes in ownership, ho-hum advertising campaigns, and just not being able to keep up with the growth of other sandwich chains, Blimpie has fallen behind in the sandwich business race. It is, however, still in the race. Those who want to revisit the subs from their youth, or would like to see how they hold up against other chains, may have to travel a bit to find a location. Your best bet is heading towards New Jersey, where the shop originated and where there are still 23 locations (as of April 2024).

