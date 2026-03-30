How To Order Extra Crispy McNuggets At McDonald's — And Why You Might Not Want To
There's something nostalgic and satisfying about McDonald's Chicken McNuggets. They have a pleasing, spongy texture, just the right amount of salt, and the shape and size is perfect for dipping in any sauce you deem they deserve. However, they can also get a little soft, especially after you take them home from the restaurant. You can reheat McNuggets in an air fryer, but there's an easy secret menu hack for your nuggs, as well. When ordering, just politely ask for them "well done" or "extra crispy."
When you order this way, employees will usually put your nuggets into the fryer for an extra round. This gives the breading a chance to get crispier and means the nuggets are fried fresh. They'll be piping hot with a well-cooked outer layer to give you the crunch you're after. Best of all, there's no extra charge to customize your nuggets this way, which is partly why social media figures present this trick as a McDonald's hack you wish you'd known sooner.
Reviews on TikTok, Facebook, and Reddit have been stellar, with multiple ASMR and review videos devoted to the crispy treats. One person on Reddit said, "I have had McDonald's every day for 13 years and this is the best thing I have ever tasted." A commenter on a TikTok review voiced a similar opinion: "They are actually bomb extra crispy. I will forever eat them like this." All this praise might make the extra crispy hack seem like perfection, but is it? While some have enjoyed these nuggets successfully, other internet reviewers have said this ordering trick is faulty at best, or even downright bad.
Why sticking with the OG nuggets might be best
While we all love a secret menu hack, this one may not be all it's cracked up to be. For one thing, extra crispy nuggets need to be fried again, and that takes extra time. If you're in a hurry or the McDonald's location is busy, you might be in for a wait. One employee commented on that same TikTok video, saying, "When I worked at McDonald's I absolutely hated everyone who wanted stuff cooked to order or crispy. Like bro there's 70 people behind you, I ain't got time."
Because the chicken nuggets are fried a second time time, that also means they'll be greasier. Some commenters have said this leads to an unpleasant mouthfeel that ultimately makes the hack overrated. It also adds extra calories to a meal that's already junk food by absorbing more oil.
Perhaps the biggest problem is that the difference isn't always noticeable. Some influencers say there's a slight difference in heat and texture but that the taste is the same (which makes sense, given that McDonald's nuggets are all made from the same ingredients). For those that don't already love the base nugget flavor, there isn't any improvement. Some people have even said that the breading on well-done nuggets tastes burnt while the level of crunch seems to be inconsistent from restaurant to restaurant, meaning you can't even bank on that when ordering. So, if you're a fan of Micky D's nuggies, you can always try this hack yourself, but just know you might end up quickly going back for the tried-and-true originals.