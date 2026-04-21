This Fried Jack In The Box Menu Item Is The Worst Thing The Chain Offers

We once ranked 11 popular Jack in the Box menu items and found that the fast food chain sells some pretty great things, including various burgers and fried munchies. (There is also an unexpected cult following of Jack in the Box tacos.) After going in with high hopes for every dish, our taste tester did find that one classic side just didn't quite hold up. Unfortunately, that happened to be the onion rings, which when executed properly, in our opinion, can be a stellar alternative to fries.

Jack in the Box onion rings are panko-breaded, and the crispy batter actually has pretty good adhesion. However, the flavor really threw off our taste tester. "These are too sweet for my liking, and the added sugar doesn't pair well with the heavy onion taste that comes through the more you chew," they wrote, adding that even the tasty ranch dressing couldn't save them.

Rather than the onion rings, reach for Jack in the Box's signature curly fries instead — those will be the tried-and-true fast food side that won't disappoint you. That, or give the jumbo egg rolls a shot, as we think they're the best side on the menu. They'll satiate your craving for fried food — plus they're dense enough to fill you up — which is something those weirdly sweet onion rings can't do on their own.