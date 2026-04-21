This Fried Jack In The Box Menu Item Is The Worst Thing The Chain Offers
We once ranked 11 popular Jack in the Box menu items and found that the fast food chain sells some pretty great things, including various burgers and fried munchies. (There is also an unexpected cult following of Jack in the Box tacos.) After going in with high hopes for every dish, our taste tester did find that one classic side just didn't quite hold up. Unfortunately, that happened to be the onion rings, which when executed properly, in our opinion, can be a stellar alternative to fries.
Jack in the Box onion rings are panko-breaded, and the crispy batter actually has pretty good adhesion. However, the flavor really threw off our taste tester. "These are too sweet for my liking, and the added sugar doesn't pair well with the heavy onion taste that comes through the more you chew," they wrote, adding that even the tasty ranch dressing couldn't save them.
Rather than the onion rings, reach for Jack in the Box's signature curly fries instead — those will be the tried-and-true fast food side that won't disappoint you. That, or give the jumbo egg rolls a shot, as we think they're the best side on the menu. They'll satiate your craving for fried food — plus they're dense enough to fill you up — which is something those weirdly sweet onion rings can't do on their own.
Jack in the Box is testing a new take on its onion rings
The internet is a big place, and we're just one opinion on fast food onion rings. Jack in the Box actually registers as a favorite for some, with fans voting its rings into third place during USA Today's 10Best awards in 2025. The publication shared that fans like the rings for their large size, seasoned coating, and the soft and caramelized onions themselves, which gives the entire experience a sweet and savory feel.
At some point, we also may feel differently about the rings because Jack in the Box started testing multiple types of Sauced and Loaded Onion Rings in early 2026. The two varieties include Classic Bacon Cheddar drizzled with ranch dressing and Hot Mess, the latter of which has a white cheese sauce, pepper Jack, and pickled jalapeños on top. This development could potentially change our minds, and considering Jack in the Box caters to a late-night munchies crowd, loading up the onion rings could prove to be what does it. But on their own, they really aren't our favorite item on Jack in the Box's menu, so maybe just reach for any of its other sides instead.