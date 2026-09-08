12 Grilling Tips That Make Chicken Kebabs 10x Juicier

No other piece of advice united all our experts like this one. When it comes to choosing the best cut of chicken for kebabs, the answer was unanimous: choose the thighs. And, skip the chicken breasts. Pitmaster Duce Raymond puts it simply. "Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are my first choice because they are fatter and will stay the juiciest," he says, though he does note that chicken breasts still show up often in catering work because they cuts into cleaner, more uniform cubes and present better on the plate. Chef Alex Reznik is adamant: "Chicken breast is fine if you enjoy unnecessary stress. Thighs have fat, flavor, and enough forgiveness that you can beat the hell out of them over real heat and still end up with something juicy."

It's obvious that thighs give you a better margin for error. With the lean breast meat, even a minute or two of overcooking and you could be looking at dry, unappealing kebabs. The higher fat content of chicken thighs helps it stay juicy even if it sits on the grill a little longer than planned. Scott Thomas, backs this up with actual numbers. According to Thomas, 100 grams of chicken breast contains about 3.5 grams of fat, while the same amount of thigh meat comes in at around 8 grams. That extra fat acts as a buffer during cooking, giving the meat more room for error before it starts drying out.