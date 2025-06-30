The Sweet And Tangy Middle Eastern Sauce That's Perfect For Grilled Kebabs

Summer has officially arrived after its unofficial start on Memorial Day weekend, and there's only one way to celebrate: by firing up the ol' grill, whether it be charcoal or gas, and getting to work. Maybe you'll cook steaks, burgers, or hot dogs — or maybe you'll load up some meat and veggies on a skewer and grill up some tasty kebabs. But, the question remains: how do you kick those kebabs up to the next level? What marinade should you use, or what sauce should you dip them in? Well, there's a terrific answer to those questions, and it's only four letters long: amba sauce. (Well, okay, that's actually nine letters, but "amba" itself is four.)

Amba sauce, for those who don't know, is a popular condiment in Middle Eastern cuisine made from mango pickle. Mango, of course, is a tropical fruit — which is to say, not indigenous to the decidedly non-tropical Middle East. The sauce made its way there thanks to Iraqi Jewish merchants, who brought it from India back home to Baghdad sometime between the late 19th and early 20th century. There, it became a popular accoutrement for street food and spread across the Middle East, where it is enjoyed to this day.