Seasonings And Spices That Will Take Your Tilapia To The Next Level

According to the National Fisheries Institute's "Top 10 List For Seafood Consumption," the most recent of which focuses on data collected in 2022, tilapia is the fourth most popular fish consumed in the United States with the average annual per capita consumption standing at 1.01 pounds. Though once called the "Garbage Fish," tilapia is no longer a fish you should be avoiding. When sourced sustainably and cooked properly, it can be a fantastic option for those who prefer mildly flavored fish.

When it comes to cooking tilapia like a pro, how it is seasoned is crucial. Seasonings and spices can minimize any residual fishiness, while amplifying the slightly sweet flavor of this tender, freshwater fish. As a professional chef and culinary instructor with nearly two decades of experience, I consider myself an expert when it comes to using seasonings and spices. I enjoy tapping into my vast arsenal to create recipes that will surprise and titillate the taste buds of my guests. This is especially true when I am preparing a subtle fish like tilapia. Read on to find out the seasonings and spices I use to improve this affordable and popular seafood.