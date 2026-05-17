The 12 Chicken Marinade Tricks And Tips Chefs Swear By

You most likely have a go-to chicken marinade recipe that tastes good, but professional chefs know all the tips and tricks to take that brined bird to the next level and beyond. There are several benefits to using meat marinades, with enhanced flavor being just one of them. Some ingredients also have a tenderizing effect, making the chicken even more succulent. Marinades also infuse typically dry pieces of chicken, such as breasts and wings, with a much-needed moisture boost. When it comes to chicken-marinating secrets, knowing which ingredients to use and the best ways to implement them will make or break your next batch of grilled or baked chicken.

We called on several chefs from around the country to spill some of their best chicken marinating tips, which you can try out at home. Whether you're using the freshest seasonal herbs and produce or drawing inspiration from your favorite cuisine, these tips and tricks will help you create your best marinade yet. Shawn Haynes, the executive chef of Jones Oyster Co. of Greenville, South Carolina, lends his expertise, as does Beau Owens, the executive chef of Tavola Italian Restaurant, which is located in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Chef Bill Kim, Partner & Culinary Director at Chicago-based Cornerstone Restaurant Group, and Rodney Freidank, Corporate Chef at Table 301 Hospitality, also in Greenville, weigh in as well.

