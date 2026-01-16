Steal This Double Marination Trick For The Best Butter Chicken

After marinating the chicken twice, you want to make sure to preserve the flavor by cooking it correctly. Varun Inamdar generously shared a few more tips with us, one of which is to cook the chicken separately before adding it to the sauce. Get a good sear on it, too — as per Inamdar, "[A] slight char is the browning counterbalance to creamy sauce and brings in character." Even so, you don't want the inside to be cooked all the way through. He recommends undercooking the chicken by about 10% (to an internal temperature of around 150 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the USDA-recommended 165) before adding it to the sauce. The meat will continue cooking in the sauce and be brought up to a safe temperature. He also advised letting it rest for three to four minutes before introducing it to that sauce.

"Add chicken when [the] sauce is hot, stable, and fully emulsified — just before service, or max eight to 10 minutes prior, as the chicken absorbs flavor without leaking juices," he said. "Sauce thickens naturally. Texture remains plush, not stringy, and the final dish tastes layered, not stewed." He cautioned against overcrowding the pan with chicken and letting the meat boil in the sauce, since doing so might alter the marinade's flavor. It's mostly cooked already, so a gentle simmer will soon get it up to temperature without losing any of that twice-marinated taste.