Why Chicken Turns White In Marinades And How You Can Stop It
Marinating is one of the easiest ways to prepare flavorful chicken, whether you're using a store-bought one or making your own. It's a go-to step for many home cooks since there are plenty of benefits to using meat marinades, like keeping the chicken tender and juicy. But if you've ever pulled raw chicken out of your marinade only to discover it has turned white, here's why it happens and how to prevent it from happening again.
This color change is due to acids like citrus or vinegar reacting with the protein in the chicken. Acidic components in your marinade break down the proteins, which can help soften the meat. However, marinating for too long or using too much of an acid in the mix can cause the meat to go white and create a tough texture. Avoid this by not over-marinating your chicken or by reducing any acidic components in your marinade. It's also important to note that if your chicken does turn white during marinating, this does not mean that it's cooked — cooking with heat is the only thing that will make it safe to eat.
Don't overdo the acid in chicken marinades
Using an acidic component like yogurt, lemon juice, or vinegar is a great way to tenderize your chicken — but leaving it on for a long time or using too much will do more than just affect the color. If your chicken sits in acid for too long, the meat will break down to the point where you're left with a mushy or slimy texture. After a prolonged period of time, the acid in the marinade can also coax moisture out of the chicken, resulting in the meat turning dry once cooked. Over-marinating your chicken means that the acid will start to break down the flavor components as well, and ending up with bland chicken defeats the whole purpose of marinating it, right?
When it comes to chicken, one to four hours is plenty of time to soak in the marinade. In some cases, you can marinate chicken overnight, but make sure the mixture has just a small amount of acid. If you're unsure about how much acid to add to your marinade, a 3-to-1 ratio of oil to acid is a great place to start. With the right marinade and timing, flavorful and tender chicken is easy to achieve.