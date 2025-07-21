Why Chicken Turns White In Marinades And How You Can Stop It

Marinating is one of the easiest ways to prepare flavorful chicken, whether you're using a store-bought one or making your own. It's a go-to step for many home cooks since there are plenty of benefits to using meat marinades, like keeping the chicken tender and juicy. But if you've ever pulled raw chicken out of your marinade only to discover it has turned white, here's why it happens and how to prevent it from happening again.

This color change is due to acids like citrus or vinegar reacting with the protein in the chicken. Acidic components in your marinade break down the proteins, which can help soften the meat. However, marinating for too long or using too much of an acid in the mix can cause the meat to go white and create a tough texture. Avoid this by not over-marinating your chicken or by reducing any acidic components in your marinade. It's also important to note that if your chicken does turn white during marinating, this does not mean that it's cooked — cooking with heat is the only thing that will make it safe to eat.