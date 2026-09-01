Review: Burger King's New Nuggets Impress, But The Sauces Fall Flat

Burger King has been on a mission to reinvigorate the brand and remain relevant in a competitive industry. Some of the actions it has taken include retiring the King mascot, offering a Whopper guarantee, and overhauling menu items. It also launched a listening initiative where it gave the public the telephone number for president Tom Curtis and encouraged customers to text or call to share their thoughts on the Burger King experience. The company promised that Curtis would personally answer as many calls as possible and the feedback would be used to inform decisions across the business.

Customers made it clear they were not fans of the nuggets, and they are the most recent menu item to get an overhaul. According to a Burger King press release, customers had plenty of choice words to describe the nuggets, including "dry," "rubbery," and "disappointing." "We take Guest feedback seriously, and when we received thousands of texts, calls, and comments telling us our nuggets needed a total overhaul, we listened," said Amy Alarcon, the head chef of Burger King in the U.S. and Canada.

The big day finally arrived on September 1, 2026, and The Takeout was one of the first in line to try the new product. Based on the August press release and accompanying pictures, we'd decided that Burger King's new nuggets resemble those from McDonald's, but there was no way to tell for sure without tasting them. We ordered a 10-piece — enough to have two nuggets with each of the four available dipping sauces (including a new Savory Sauce, plus three revamped ones) — and found a corner booth to put them to the test.