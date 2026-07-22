Burger King Wants You Back: Its New Whopper Promise Might Actually Work

When you treat yourself to a fast food meal, you want it done right; no soggy fries, no onions if you said to hold them, and extra cheese if you asked. Nothing's worse than peering into the bag and finding the food cold and the cheese missing. Luckily, the risks of these sorts of fast food nightmares are decreasing, at least if you go to Burger King.

Burger King is stepping up its game with a whole new campaign dedicated to customer service and customer satisfaction. Based on the slogan "There's A New King And It's You," the fast-food burger chain has launched several new do-better initiatives, including giving out the direct, personal phone number of its president, Tom Curtis, to the general public earlier this year. Whether to complain that their Whopper didn't have enough pickles or their local BK needed a makeover, guests were permitted to blow up Curtis' phone with texts and calls to express their concerns and complaints.

As for Whoppers being short on pickles and similar grievances, Burger King is going one step further to fix all of that. The restaurant's new Whopper Guarantee is a surefire remedy for any Whopper gone wrong. If it's not the way you ordered it or you're simply not happy (even ecstatic) with how the Whopper looks and tastes — no matter how seemingly insignificant its flaws (what, only two drizzles of ketchup instead of three?) — you get a whole new one. The staff will remake it for you on the spot. And, what's more, you'll get a coupon for a free Whopper the next time you come in.