Burger King Wants You Back: Its New Whopper Promise Might Actually Work
When you treat yourself to a fast food meal, you want it done right; no soggy fries, no onions if you said to hold them, and extra cheese if you asked. Nothing's worse than peering into the bag and finding the food cold and the cheese missing. Luckily, the risks of these sorts of fast food nightmares are decreasing, at least if you go to Burger King.
Burger King is stepping up its game with a whole new campaign dedicated to customer service and customer satisfaction. Based on the slogan "There's A New King And It's You," the fast-food burger chain has launched several new do-better initiatives, including giving out the direct, personal phone number of its president, Tom Curtis, to the general public earlier this year. Whether to complain that their Whopper didn't have enough pickles or their local BK needed a makeover, guests were permitted to blow up Curtis' phone with texts and calls to express their concerns and complaints.
As for Whoppers being short on pickles and similar grievances, Burger King is going one step further to fix all of that. The restaurant's new Whopper Guarantee is a surefire remedy for any Whopper gone wrong. If it's not the way you ordered it or you're simply not happy (even ecstatic) with how the Whopper looks and tastes — no matter how seemingly insignificant its flaws (what, only two drizzles of ketchup instead of three?) — you get a whole new one. The staff will remake it for you on the spot. And, what's more, you'll get a coupon for a free Whopper the next time you come in.
Burger King has been making a lot of changes lately
Considering that Burger King sells a Whopper-ing 1.3 billion of its signature sandwiches each year, it makes sense that it would invest some thought and effort into keeping its Whopper fanbase strong. But the newly released Whopper Guarantee is only the tip of the burger.
Back in February, Burger King announced that (thanks to guest feedback) it was improving the Whopper. This was the first time the famous burger had been changed in almost 10 years. The new and improved Whopper would now have a fancier bun, improved mayo, and fresher toppings, and for the sake of extra freshness it would be served in a box instead of the customary paper wrap Whoppers came in previously.
The restaurant has also been inviting Whopper-lovers to get creative and come up with their own dream Whopper scenarios with its Whopper By You program. Guests can submit their ideas for new Whopper creations, which is how we've gotten the Crispy Onion Whopper, the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, and the BBQ Brisket Whopper.
This month, the restaurant is also rolling out its Your Way Champion initiative, where a restaurant manager will don a designated uniform to act as a guest-centric point person. This newly appointed Champion will be assigned to welcome guests, verify the accuracy of orders, troubleshoot any problems, and generally make sure the Burger King experience goes smoothly for anyone who comes to the restaurant.