Order A Better Burger King Whopper With These 4 Tips

While Burger King is one of the many chain restaurants with a slogan that has changed over the years, you could argue that "Have It Your Way" is one of the most enduring lines in fast food history. Beyond just being the massively popular burger chain's on-again-off-again slogan since the 1970s, it's also an indication that you can customize any Burger King sandwich to better fit your preferences.

The Whopper is no exception. This burger comes with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, sliced white onions, ketchup, mayo, and cheese, if you'd like it, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. However, some would say that the best versions of the classic burger go beyond its typical lineup of ingredients.

Customizing your Whopper — be it in person or when ordering your food online — is an underutilized Burger King hack, as the restaurant can make the sandwich better in a multitude of ways if you simply ask them to do so. We're not talking about just requesting extra cheese or adding mustard to the mix; you can truly enhance Burger King's iconic Whopper in big and small ways that you've likely never even thought of — as long as you know exactly how to do so.