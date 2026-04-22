Order A Better Burger King Whopper With These 4 Tips
While Burger King is one of the many chain restaurants with a slogan that has changed over the years, you could argue that "Have It Your Way" is one of the most enduring lines in fast food history. Beyond just being the massively popular burger chain's on-again-off-again slogan since the 1970s, it's also an indication that you can customize any Burger King sandwich to better fit your preferences.
The Whopper is no exception. This burger comes with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, sliced white onions, ketchup, mayo, and cheese, if you'd like it, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. However, some would say that the best versions of the classic burger go beyond its typical lineup of ingredients.
Customizing your Whopper — be it in person or when ordering your food online — is an underutilized Burger King hack, as the restaurant can make the sandwich better in a multitude of ways if you simply ask them to do so. We're not talking about just requesting extra cheese or adding mustard to the mix; you can truly enhance Burger King's iconic Whopper in big and small ways that you've likely never even thought of — as long as you know exactly how to do so.
Order a BK Whopper hot off the broiler
The first and simplest change to make to your Burger King Whopper is to request that it's made "hot off the broiler" to ensure you get the hottest burger you can possibly receive. This option — which many fans first discovered through the Burger King app — means that employees will make your burger to order. This differs from the typical Whopper you'd get, as Burger King uses steam hoppers to keep food warm after it has been made. According to some employees, the chain allegedly keeps the patties in warmers for up to 40 minutes. Ordering your Whopper "hot off the broiler" can make a big difference when it comes to freshness.
With this free and simple request, your burger won't necessarily have a different flavor profile from your typical Whopper order, but the warmth of the patty itself and the meltiness of the cheese will definitely be improved. If you're enjoying a Bacon Whopper rather than a regular one, the strips of bacon also benefit from the hotter patty.
Add onion rings to your Whopper
Another must-try addition to your Whopper is onion rings, which you can request to be put directly on the burger through the app or at the store. While Burger King's onion rings are misleading due to being made with onion paste rather than sliced onions, the fried side dish is still absolutely incredible when added to a Whopper. In early 2026 in Canadian branches, the chain started rolling out onion rings made with real onions, though it's unclear when they might hit the United States.
Regardless, it's really the delicious crispy breading that complements the Whopper's other ingredients quite well, lending a crunch that really enhances the overall texture of the burger. As someone who has been implementing this upgrade for a few months now, I've found that swapping out the standard onions that come on the Whopper for onion rings brings balance to the burger and is preferable for those who feel like raw allium flavor overwhelms the other ingredients.
While this upgrade isn't completely free like requesting a fresh patty is, it won't set you back too far. Adding onion rings to your Whopper results in a minor up-charge of around $0.35, something that I'd consider a small price to pay for such a massive improvement on the typical Whopper formula.
Upgrade your Whopper with jalapeños and Swiss cheese
Another course of action to take if you want to update the classic Whopper formula is to order the burger with Swiss cheese and pickled jalapeño peppers. These two simple ingredients lend Whoppers a much more impactful flavor than the typical ingredients can provide.
For example, Swiss cheese is melty and creamy but has a more distinctive taste than American cheese, meaning that its addition to the sandwich — be it as a replacement for American cheese or alongside it — gives the burger so much more character and nuance. Plus, beyond jalapeños being the perfect bold partner in crime for Swiss cheese, they provide ample spice to the Whopper overall. Considering spiciness isn't something that Burger King's menu is known for, the peppers are a much-needed addition for those who enjoy the heat.
As far as the price is concerned, replacing the American cheese that's typically found on the Whopper with Swiss cheese comes at no extra cost, but having both on the burger results in a $1 price increase. Adding jalapeños will run you an extra $0.60. Nevertheless, they work together to give your Whopper an edge and are well worth the cost.
Add Burger King's hash browns to your burger
Many Burger King locations offer its signature burgers all day long, not just on its lunch and evening menus — though you should check with your local BK first. If it is allowed, you can enjoy some interesting Whopper combinations each morning until Burger King stops servings breakfast at 10:30 a.m. Ordering hash browns and adding them to your Whopper gives the burger an incredibly savory boost and a similarly enjoyable crunch to the aforementioned onion ring switch-up. This is far from the first time that someone has suggested putting a hash brown on a burger, but Burger King's small, round hash brown bites, in particular, impart a flavor and texture like no other.
If your local Burger King doesn't sell Whoppers during breakfast hours, you might still be in luck. At the time of writing, you can try out a version of this hack with the Cheesy Bacon Tots — which, as the name suggests, combine potatoes, bacon, and cheese. These are available for a limited time on the regular menu, though the chain has brought back versions of them a number of times over the years.
Because these fried potatoes aren't optional add-ons for the Whopper and instead proper menu items that you'll need to put on the burger yourself, they will cost you a bit more. A small order of hash browns or a four-piece order of Cheesy Bacon Tots costs $1.99 each, meaning that adding either to a standard Whopper with cheese comes out to just under $9 in total.