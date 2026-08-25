Burger King's New Chicken Nugget Makeover Took A Page (Or Two) From McDonald's

Burger King has been on quite a tear lately, with its revamped Whopper taking the fast food world by storm. Now the chain is taking on a different challenge: chicken. It announced that based on customer feedback, it was time to rethink its chicken nuggets entirely. The new nuggets are made of 100% white meat and feature a a crisp breading, a marinade to add flavor, and new packaging.

From the promotional photos, they do look suspiciously like McDonald's McNuggets; the image provided to press shows shapes that look like McNuggets' familiar forms (most notably, what McDonald's affectionately calls "the boot"). It's hard to tell for sure from the photo, but the new breading also looks more like the tempura-style one on McNuggets than the crumb coat on the old BK nuggets.

McDonald's isn't the only chain being copied by this nugget relaunch; no respectable nugget comes without its own sauce, so there'll be new sauces on the way too, including a signature Savory Sauce with a creamy texture and notes of ketchup, barbecue seasoning, garlic, onion, and black pepper. This sounds a lot like a mix between Chick-fil-A's signature sauce and Raising Cane's. Other sauces include a reformulated honey mustard, a Buffalo, and a pineapple-forward sweet and sour. You can expect the new nuggets to drop on September 1.